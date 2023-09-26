Jade Cargill to feud with 37-year veteran upon WWE debut? Exploring potential debut rivalry

The pro wrestling world is yet again in a volcanic red-hot state as another superstar jumped ship from AEW to WWE, and this time, it is Jade Cargill. She was undeniably the biggest superstar in the AEW women's division and left a gargantuan mark in the promotion.

WWE recently announced her signing with the company on its social media handles. As a result, fans went berserk and have been speculating on many dream matches for her in the Stamford-based promotion.

The 31-year-old can face one of WWE's biggest stars, Charlotte Flair, in what could be her dream debut at her new home. This is a blockbuster match that can kick off her WWE run in grand fashion. Moreover, it has the potential to elevate the WWE women's division.

Signing Jade Cargill immediately after her AEW departure is an embodiment of the fact that WWE considers her a big star and is envisioning massive things for her. Therefore, a feud against Charlotte Flair will create rumblings in the pro wrestling industry and provide her with a dream start in WWE.

The 31-year-old has made her mark on All Elite Wrestle, and Triple H and Co. will make sure to capitalize on her red-hot momentum. Cargill has the potential to be at the pinnacle of the WWE women's division, and she could begin her triumphant run by vanquishing Charlotte Flair.

Expand Tweet

Possible venue where Jade Cargill could debut in WWE

Jade Cargill has signed a multi-year contract with the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and became the second superstar after Cody Rhodes to jump from AEW to WWE. She is one of the most prominent names in pro wrestling and can deliver some blockbuster matches.

The 31-year-old will currently begin her training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and might take some time to make her WWE debut. If WWE wants to cash in on her momentum and launch her to the main event scene, Survivor Series could be the place where she could debut.

Expand Tweet

However, the prospect of it happening is comparatively low, as WWE will look to make her big debut at a grand event. Royal Rumble could be the possible place where Jade Cargill makes her much-anticipated debut in Tropicana Field.

It could pave her way to a match at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year. Whatever it is, Jade Cargill is surely on her way to dominate the WWE's women's division and carve her name into the pinnacle of the Stamford-based promotion.