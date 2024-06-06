Is Rhea Ripley leaving WWE to join AEW? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship on the April 15 episode of Monday Night RAW. This was the consequence of suffering a shoulder injury when Liv Morgan assaulted her backstage on the April 8 episode of the red brand.

The Eradicator has been away from WW television since her injury and there is no clear indication of her return to action yet. During her absence from the Stamford-based promotion, Rhea Ripley was seen backstage at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view recently.

This raised questions about whether Mami was switching promotions and moving to AEW. The answer to that is there are no indications of her jumping ships at the time of this writing. There is also little chance that the Stamford-based promotion would let go of one of their top superstars without any fight.

Her friend, Toni Storm, was defending the AEW Women's World Championship at the PPV. Considering that she is not required to appear on WWE television at present, it is entirely possible that she was present at the All Elite Wrestling PPV only to show her support for Storm.

Fans might have felt a sense of déjà vu with Ripley visiting the backstage area of All Elite Wrestling while being associated with the Stamford-based company as there was a time when former WWE Superstar Cole (aka Adam Cole) used to visit AEW backstage because his girlfriend Britt Baker was signed with the company.

However, in Cole's case, he did end up signing with AEW, which some may believe is the path Ripley is going to take but it must be noted that Cole signed with AEW after he had already decided not to re-sign with WWE.

Rhea Ripley is still under contract with WWE, and there have been no reports or rumors about her contract expiring anytime soon.

An update on Rhea Ripley's injury

The former Women's World Champion picked up an injury in April, and it was initially reported that it would take three to four months for her to recover. It has been a month already and she has given an update about her recovery journey.

As per the update, Ripley's injury is healing and she has resumed training in the gym. Furthermore, fans can expect her to return to WWE by the time SummerSlam comes around.

Once she returns, The Judgment Day's storyline involving Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan is expected to take an interesting turn and reignite the feud between Morgan and Ripley.

