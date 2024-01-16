Is Rhea Ripley making a change to her iconic WWE entrance? What you probably missed on RAW

Rhea Ripley continues to get a babyface reaction on WWE RAW. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day showed up on the red brand this week to cut a promo. Fans may have noticed a small change in her presentation during the show.

For those who did not, Ripley made her entrance without doing her signature stomp on the ramp. The stomp is a major part of her entrance. It could be just a one-time thing to reflect the tension between her and potential Women’s World Championship challenger Nia Jax.

Expand Tweet

The Irresistible Force has already declared herself for the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She is currently one of the four WWE Superstars confirmed for the high-stakes match-up. Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair are the other three women who have declared themselves for the premium live event.

WWE could have Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley take place at the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event. Mami won’t be booed in her home country of Australia, and Nia Jax seems to be the perfect heel to square off against the Women’s World Champion at the February 24 Premium Live Event in Perth.

Did WWE tease Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania 40 match on RAW?

Rhea Ripley said whoever wins the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match should not waste their opportunity by challenging her for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. Later, Becky Lynch showed up to a huge ovation from the crowd.

The Man told Mami that she needed to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match in order to take the Women’s World Championship from Ripley. The Eradicator said she wanted Lynch to win the Rumble match as well so the two stars could square off at WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

WWE could book Becky Lynch to win the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match instead of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Both women have only faced each other once in singles competition. It remains to be seen if fans will see this blockbuster match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you want to see Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here