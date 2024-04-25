Is Roman Reigns eligible for the WWE Draft 2024? Exploring official announcement

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on TV for quite a while. Since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, The Tribal Chief has gone on a bit of a hiatus. Since his departure, a lot has changed in WWE, and a new era has commenced. One of the key events set to take place in this new era is the WWE Draft 2024. But is Reigns eligible for the draft?

The answer is "Yes." WWE recently released a picture on X announcing the superstars eligible for the WWE Draft 2024. Although Roman Reigns is on a break, the company has taken the liberty of including him in the draft.

His face can be seen alongside The Bloodline's apparently new Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, and its latest addition, Tama Tonga. Interestingly, Reigns' Wiseman, Paul Heyman, is listed as well.

This news poses quite a predicament both for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Considering they're all available as individual superstars, there is a chance that The Bloodline could be split up, bringing an end to their reign as the most dominant faction in WWE history. Furthermore, this could also add an interesting twist to the current power struggle within the group.

At the end of the day, there is no telling what this means for The Bloodline as a whole. But one thing is clear, and that is the fact that Reigns is available for selection in the draft. Whether he ends up on RAW or SmackDown is something the WWE Universe will get to know as early as Friday night.

A lot has changed for The Bloodline since Roman Reigns' departure

Roman Reigns' decision to take a break from WWE may not have been the wisest choice. Since his departure, The Bloodline has been without a leader, causing much disarray. Because of this, the Tribal Heir, Solo Sikoa, has seemingly stepped up and taken over the reins as Tribal Chief — a bold move, especially considering he hasn't got the go-ahead from Reigns.

Since taking over, Sikoa has implemented a lot of changes. Not only has he forcefully brought The Wiseman, Paul Heyman, to his side, but he has also ostracized his brother, Jimmy Uso. Furthermore, as mentioned earlier, he has welcomed a new member to The Bloodline in Tama Tonga. All these changes mean that Roman Reigns has a lot to address when he eventually makes his return.

At this point, there is no definitive date for Reigns' return. But, once he does come back, he is sure to have a lot of questions. It will be interesting to see just what unfolds when the time comes.