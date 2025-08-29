Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE? The truth revealed

Roman Reigns is one of the top superstars in WWE. He is currently scheduled to have his first singles premium live event match since his bout against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. With that being said, Reigns is set to battle Bronson Reed this Sunday at Clash in Paris 2025.Aside from his wrestling career, the OTC has participated in several projects outside WWE, including the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie. Due to wrestling stars historically having to take breaks or retire from the sport altogether once they enter Hollywood, fans now wonder if Reigns is leaving WWE.The answer to this question is no. Speaking on What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, Roman Reigns revealed that he wants to be the first superstar to lead a movie and also still main event a pay-per-view, without having to sacrifice one for the other. He said this in reference to his predecessors, such as The Rock and Batista, who gave up their wrestling careers in order to become major movie stars.That being said, while it appears that the OTC knows what he wants for his career in the future, it will be interesting to see if he will finally achieve success in the world of professional wrestling and acting simultaneously.Will Bronson Reed defeat Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris?While Roman Reigns will look to secure the victory over Bronson Reed this Sunday, Seth Rollins might interfere and help Reed emerge victorious in a shocking twist.If this happens, it could intensify the feud between the former Tag Team Champions on RAW. Additionally, it could finally get the OTC back into the World Heavyweight Championship picture after The Vision potentially helps Rollins retain at Clash in Paris.While this scenario might sound promising, it is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see how things play out at the premium live event this Sunday.