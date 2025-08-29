Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE? The truth revealed

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Aug 29, 2025 19:52 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Roman Reigns in ring during Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Roman Reigns is one of the top superstars in WWE. He is currently scheduled to have his first singles premium live event match since his bout against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. With that being said, Reigns is set to battle Bronson Reed this Sunday at Clash in Paris 2025.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Aside from his wrestling career, the OTC has participated in several projects outside WWE, including the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie. Due to wrestling stars historically having to take breaks or retire from the sport altogether once they enter Hollywood, fans now wonder if Reigns is leaving WWE.

The answer to this question is no. Speaking on What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, Roman Reigns revealed that he wants to be the first superstar to lead a movie and also still main event a pay-per-view, without having to sacrifice one for the other. He said this in reference to his predecessors, such as The Rock and Batista, who gave up their wrestling careers in order to become major movie stars.

Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

That being said, while it appears that the OTC knows what he wants for his career in the future, it will be interesting to see if he will finally achieve success in the world of professional wrestling and acting simultaneously.

Will Bronson Reed defeat Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris?

While Roman Reigns will look to secure the victory over Bronson Reed this Sunday, Seth Rollins might interfere and help Reed emerge victorious in a shocking twist.

Ad

If this happens, it could intensify the feud between the former Tag Team Champions on RAW. Additionally, it could finally get the OTC back into the World Heavyweight Championship picture after The Vision potentially helps Rollins retain at Clash in Paris.

While this scenario might sound promising, it is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see how things play out at the premium live event this Sunday.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications