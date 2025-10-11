Is Roman Reigns legitimately injured? What we know following WWE Crown Jewel: Perth 

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, competed in a rematch against The Vision's Bronson Reed, this time with an Australian Street Fight stipulation.Going into the contest, the OTC1 was the odds favorite against the rising WWE prospect. However, things turned south, and due to Jey Uso's action, Roman Reigns ended up getting pinned by Reed and losing a winnable bout, which surely upset him as he left the squared circle alone.Meanwhile, fans are concerned about the OTC's well-being, as he was bleeding in during the bout. Many are also wondering if Roman Reigns is legitimately injured. The answer is yes, Bron Breakker interfered in the match and helped Bronson Reed gain the pace over The Tribal Chief.At one point, Reed and Breakker picked Reigns up and executed a Shield powerbomb on him at the announcer's table. This didn't sit well, and Roman's elbow was busted open. Even Michael Cole and Wade Barrett on commentary confirmed that doctors are checking the OTC.Roman was visibly dealing with an injury, as after that, he was bleeding throughout the bout. Although the severity of the injury is still unknown at the time of writing, it seems it was just a cut, as the OTC1 was able to finish the contest.Bronson Reed sets a big record after beating Reigns at WWE Crown JewelThe Original Tribal Chief was undefeated for five years before Cody Rhodes managed to beat him at WrestleMania XL and end his iconic Undisputed WWE Title reign.Roman's &quot;Tribal Chief&quot; persona is one of the most protected gimmicks in recent years. Other than Rhodes, the latter only pinned Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa, that too in tag team matches.However, Bronson Reed has now officially become the second person to pin Tribal Chief in a singles match after The American Nightmare.It will be interesting to see how Reigns will bounce back from the bitter defeat and what's next for him in the Stamford-based promotion.