Roman Reigns Legitimately Injured at WWE Crown Jewel; Doctors Worried

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 11, 2025 14:20 GMT
Roman Reigns is injured (Credit: WWE Crown Jewel)
Roman Reigns is injured (Credit: WWE Crown Jewel)

Roman Reigns may have wrestled at Crown Jewel, but he has walked away with an injury. He needed medical treatment for it as well, while the match was almost stopped.

Ad

Roman Reigns was cut open badly on Crown Jewel!

During his match against Bronson Reed, there was a moment where things changed. Bron Breakker made his way out to the ring and destroyed Reigns with a Spear. He completely destroyed the star and then together with Reed, hit him with the Shield Powerbomb through the table. Unfortunately, that went wrong. He was left cut open with his arm bleeding profusely as a result of the powerbomb.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

He was hurt and the doctors needed to see to him. Wade Barrett and Michael Cole talked about it, saying that the match may have to be stopped. Thankfully, Reed and Breakker had other things to do during that time, as The Usos had made their way out. Throughout the time Jimmy and Jey Uso were wrestling Bron and Bronson, Reigns was at ringside being treated. Only after they were able to stop the bleeding of his arm was he able to come back.

Ad

He has still been left with quite the injury and a nasty gash as a result of the moment.

Now, it reomains to be seen how serious the injury was and whether he can wrestle again soon.

Not only did Roman Reigns walk away from Crown Jewel with an injury, he was also heartbroken

Roman Reigns has been left hurt but it was the ending of the match that hurt him the most.

Ad

Jey Uso accidentally speared him, costing him the match. Soon after that, the star was left unable to answer as the Tsunami took him out and he was pinned by Bronson Reed.

After the match he shouted at Jey and Jimmy, leading to even more misunderstandings. The Bloodline is done, once again.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications