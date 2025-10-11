Roman Reigns Legitimately Injured at WWE Crown Jewel; Doctors Worried

Roman Reigns may have wrestled at Crown Jewel, but he has walked away with an injury. He needed medical treatment for it as well, while the match was almost stopped.Roman Reigns was cut open badly on Crown Jewel!During his match against Bronson Reed, there was a moment where things changed. Bron Breakker made his way out to the ring and destroyed Reigns with a Spear. He completely destroyed the star and then together with Reed, hit him with the Shield Powerbomb through the table. Unfortunately, that went wrong. He was left cut open with his arm bleeding profusely as a result of the powerbomb.He was hurt and the doctors needed to see to him. Wade Barrett and Michael Cole talked about it, saying that the match may have to be stopped. Thankfully, Reed and Breakker had other things to do during that time, as The Usos had made their way out. Throughout the time Jimmy and Jey Uso were wrestling Bron and Bronson, Reigns was at ringside being treated. Only after they were able to stop the bleeding of his arm was he able to come back.He has still been left with quite the injury and a nasty gash as a result of the moment.Now, it reomains to be seen how serious the injury was and whether he can wrestle again soon.Not only did Roman Reigns walk away from Crown Jewel with an injury, he was also heartbrokenRoman Reigns has been left hurt but it was the ending of the match that hurt him the most.Jey Uso accidentally speared him, costing him the match. Soon after that, the star was left unable to answer as the Tsunami took him out and he was pinned by Bronson Reed.After the match he shouted at Jey and Jimmy, leading to even more misunderstandings. The Bloodline is done, once again.