Is Roman Reigns secretly protecting CM Punk from a former WWE Champion? Potential explored

WWE WrestleMania is set to feature a major Triple Threat Match. Three legends will collide when Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins battle it out at The Show Of Shows.

In the lead-up to that event, WWE has had some major segments with all three stars. The latest of which took place on SmackDown this past Friday, and it may have revealed an unexpected secret: Roman Reigns might be secretly protecting CM Punk from Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins addressed this, albeit in his own manner, during the Friday Night SmackDown contract signing. Seth noted he could've finished Punk off for good in the Steel Cage Match on RAW weeks ago, but Reigns effectively saved The Voice Of The Voiceless.

Rollins then referenced WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024. At that event, CM Punk was locked in a cage with numerous members of The Bloodline. In theory, Roman Reigns could have taken Punk out once and for all.

Instead, Roman seems to be protecting Punk to some extent. He might hit him with a Spear, but he's seemingly not allowing anyone else to take The Straight Edge Superstar out. The reasoning isn't yet clear, but there are grounds to believe Seth might be right regarding his suspicions.

Seth Rollins could snap at Paul Heyman if he finds out CM Punk is being protected in WWE

One possible reason for Roman Reigns protecting CM Punk is Paul Heyman. The Wiseman works with The Tribal Chief, but his history with CM Punk in WWE and behind the scenes has been well-known for a long time now.

While Roman probably doesn't exactly like Punk, he values his Wiseman, especially after the deterioration of The Bloodline over the last year. As a result, he could put aside the bulk of his issues with Punk for Paul's sake.

Seth Rollins, however, will not feel similarly. He may choose to punish Paul Heyman for bringing two of his biggest rivals together. This may lead to a physical assault of some kind.

For example, The Visionary could decide to knock Paul to his hands and knees. From there, Rollins could nail Heyman with a stomp. He could also hit the manager with a Pedigree.

Regardless of the method, Seth could decide that if Roman is intentionally protecting Punk, Heyman is responsible. The Hall of Famer could then pay for it.

