Is Roman Reigns undefeated at WWE Crown Jewel?

Roman Reigns is set to face Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022. The champion's odds seemed to work out well for him as he is currently undefeated at the event.

WWE entered a partnership with the Saudia Arabian officials in 2018. In November of the same year, the inaugural Crown Jewel event was held at King Saud University Stadium and was headlined by D-Generation X vs. The Brothers of Destruction.

Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend was the main event of the 2019 edition, but Reigns was still part of the card. Reigns was part of Team Hogan, which defeated Team Flair in a Ten-Man Tag Team Match. However, the high-profile spectacle was canceled the following year due to COVID-19.

Crown Jewel returned in 2021, headlined by The Tribal Chief, who retained his WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at the show. As the November 2022 event inches closer, it will be interesting to see if Reigns can continue his winning streak against The Maverick.

Roman Reigns admits he didn't want to face Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel

Despite competing in only two matches under the WWE umbrella, Paul has already secured a title match against the company's top star. However, Roman Reigns wasn't always on board with the idea.

In an interview with Behind the Gloves, the champion claimed he disagreed with the decision, but as the face of the company, he had to fulfill specific responsibilities.

"As the face of this company, there’s all kinds of responsibilities and obligations. You have a billion-dollar industry on your back. So, you’re going to do some things that you may not exactly agree with, (…) you know that’s the whole responsibility and the purpose of being where I am. So, sometimes we don’t have to (…) we we don’t (…) we do things that we don’t necessarily want to do and that is kind of where we have fallen into this."

Reigns and the Youtube sensation had a fiery exchange during a recent press conference organized by WWE. Fans will have to wait and see how this rivalry unfolds in the coming weeks.

