Is Ronda Rousey still in WWE?

Ronda Rousey hasn't been on WWE television for over two-and-a-half years now. Post-WrestleMania 35, it was no secret that she wanted to be a mother and took a hiatus from WWE to give higher priority to her family and eventual future child.

Rousey hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 35, but officially speaking, her contract with the company reportedly expired in early April 2021 - right around the time of WrestleMania 37. This means that she is no longer with Vince McMahon's promotion.

What this also means is that WWE may have had plans for Ronda Rousey to be a part of two WrestleMania events. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted in the same report that there were always plans for Rousey to appear at the WrestleMania in Hollywood - originally scheduled for 2021.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of things, with the Hollywood WrestleMania being moved to 2023.

Few superstars made an impact during their first year in WWE the way Ronda Rousey did. From a women's standpoint, none had the instant impact that she did. Many believe that had it not been for her, the women's exclusive pay-per-view Evolution would never have taken place.

Given that WWE only held one edition of it in 2018, it's likely true. However, Rousey wasn't a part-time superstar during her year-long tenure with the company. She appeared most weeks at a time when WWE's touring schedule was packed - not just with episodes of RAW and SmackDown, but live events as well.

She chose the full-time route, but that seemed to burn her out, and she openly admitted to not liking life on the road - something that's harder for superstars who don't spend years in the professional wrestling industry.

Ronda Rousey's legacy in WWE

Ronda Rousey was considered a natural in the ring and stole the show on her in-ring debut night at WrestleMania 34. The crowd went wild as Rousey and then-RAW General Manager Kurt Angle defeated Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

The match was a showcase for Rousey, who would have the RAW women's division centered around her for nearly a year. Her sole reign as the Red brand's Women's Champion remains the second-longest in the title's history.

Although her tenure with Vince McMahon's promotion was short, it paved way for the rise of Becky Lynch - who went on to become the biggest female star WWE had. Ronda Rousey's legacy in WWE will forever be associated with her elevating the women's division - no matter how controversial she may have been in certain moments.

