Is Sable older than Brock Lesnar? Get to know WWE's extremely private couple

Brock Lesnar and Sable first crossed paths in 2003, while Lesnar was still just a prospect for WWE. The couple is still together to this day, despite having a tough start to their relationship.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Recent photo of Sable with her husband Brock Lesnar. Recent photo of Sable with her husband Brock Lesnar. https://t.co/Ehhzmfh1hh

Lesnar and Sable got engaged in 2005 after a few years of dating, though the engagement was momentarily broken up. In the next year, the pair re-engaged. They got married the same year and have been together ever since. Although they have two children together, the power couple's age difference is a little-known fact.

Sable is ten years older than Lesnar. When they initially met, they were at quite different stages of their careers, but they soon realized they were in love, and they have been together ever since. Lesnar is 45 years old, and his wife Sable is 55.

During the Attitude Era, Sable's popularity rivaled that of Steve Austin. She appeared three times in Playboy magazine. The 1999 issue of the magazine, which had Sable on the cover, was the magazine's best-selling issue at the time.

While her husband still competes for WWE, Sable hasn't done so since her last stint in 2004. She has also not yet been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Brock Lesnar will face Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions PLE

Brock Lesnar was defeated by Cody Rhodes at the Backlash 2023 PLE. In a rare occurrence, Rhodes defeated Lesnar via roll-up. Given the difficult task of taking on Brock Lesnar, rumors spread that Cody Rhodes might be defeated by The Beast.

It appeared as though their feud was over, but there was actually still some unresolved business. The following night, on Monday Night RAW, Rhodes competed in a triple threat match to enter the finals of the World Heavyweight Title tournament.

During the match, though, Brock Lesnar made his appearance and viciously attacked Rhodes. The Beast also challenged Rhodes to a match at WWE Night of Champions, which The American Nightmare accepted.

