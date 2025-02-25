Is Sami Zayn leaving WWE? The truth revealed

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn is heading to Elimination Chamber to face Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match. Both superstars have said that they are risking their careers with this match. But is this match a guise for Zayn to actually leave the Stamford-based promotion? Read on to find out.

Sami Zayn is a very popular babyface with the WWE Universe. The Canadian superstar even defeated Gunther at WrestleMania XL to win his fourth Intercontinental Championship. Lately, however, he has been facing several singles losses—especially his 10th career defeat against Drew McIntyre and his Elimination Chamber qualifier against CM Punk.

Moreover, as mentioned by The Miz and highlighted by Karrion Kross, a WWE Championship doesn’t seem to be within the horizon for The Underdog from The Underground. Despite this, Zayn seems to be satisfied with his role in the company. Moreover, as per Fightful, he also said that he would be continuing to wrestle for the Stamford-based promotion in the foreseeable future.

Thus, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are headed for a brutal career-risking match, this doesn’t mean the OG Bloodline member would be leaving WWE.

Sami Zayn could get attacked at the Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be fighting without any disqualification and count out rules at Elimination Chamber. While this means that both wrestlers will be prepared for anything, Zayn could get blindsided by Karrion Kross.

The Herald of Doomsday has been targeting the Canadian star with his mind games for several weeks. He even taunted Sami Zayn for just being a cheerleader for his friends as they lived his dreams when Zayn congratulated Jey Uso for his Royal Rumble win.

The OG Bloodline member said that this continuous bugging would cause him to have a problem with Kross. In response, The former Final Testament leader said that while he wasn’t trying to be a problem, he could become one within the blink of an eye.

Karrion Kross also posted a video on his official X/Twitter account where he mocked Zayn by putting on fake ginger hair and a ginger beard. Thus, there is a high chance that the Canadian superstar is the next babyface on the hitlist of The Herald of Doomsday. WWE could also be planning to take this feud to WrestleMania 41. It would be interesting to see what happens during the Owens vs. Zayn bout on Saturday.

