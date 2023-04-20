Is Santos Escobar related to Rey Mysterio? Exploring his family amid father-son tensions

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar recently revived the Latino World Order on SmackDown to counter Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day. The current lineup of LWO includes Rey and members of Legado Del Fantasma. The faction was originally founded by Eddie Guerrero in WCW and included Rey Mysterio himself.

Escobar made an appearance in Rey's match at WWE WrestleMania 39 when the star helped block an attack from Judgment Day. Escobar's WrestleMania debut was noteworthy, and he will undoubtedly remember it forever.

Although Santos Escobar is not Mysterio's biological relative, Rey Mysterio has been a source of inspiration for the Legado del Fantasma founder. The two stars recently appeared on SmackDown, where they competed in a four-way match on the February 10 program.

Escobar afterward developed a newfound admiration for the great luchador. They exchanged masks after the event as a token of respect. Escobar also defended Rey after Dominik Mysterio criticized his father in an interview a week later.

Escobar traveled a different path than Rey Mysterio

Escobar was one of Mexico's greatest luchadors before joining WWE. He has performed on the Mexican circuit for two decades. Escobar performed in disguise on the largest stage in Mexico and even found success in a few promotions in the US.

A veteran of the Mexican wrestling industry, he is a second-generation superstar. Formerly known as El Hijo del Fantasma, he is a native of Mexico City and the son of the illustrious wrestler El Fantasma. Escobar excels in lucha libre, but what distinguishes him from other competitors is his rare capacity to combine high-flying moves with more forceful ones.

Escobar joined NXT with potential as high as he is capable of rising through the air and brought with him nearly two decades of expertise and a strong sports-entertainment legacy.

Escobar led the faction Legado del Fantasma and has been one of the key figures in the new NXT. After spending the majority of his career in Mexico and Lucha-based promotions, the famed Luchador's entry into NXT ushered in a new chapter for his career, with his unmasking transforming him into the Santos Escobar that fans are familiar with today.

Throughout his WWE career, he primarily wrestled as a heel alongside his faction, but during his most recent storyline with Rey Mysterio and The Judgment Day, he turned babyface and has been succeeding rather well ever since.

