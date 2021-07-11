Is Sasha Banks still in WWE?

Sasha Banks was in the historic main event of WrestleMania 37 where she went up against Bianca Belair and overnight, made her into the future of women's wrestling. Even though 'the EST of WWE' has gone on to do great things since then, she hasn't had the opportunity to square off with The Boss again.

Sasha Banks' absence has prompted many to ask whether she is still employed by the company. Fear not, for the answer is a resounding yes!

When is Sasha Banks returning to WWE?

Bianca Belair has made her intentions for a rematch very clear indeed. This is what she told Sports Illustrated during an exclusive interview about the WrestleMania 37 match. Also a potential rematch:

“That moment was bigger than us," Belair added. "Even though I won the title, no one lost that night. That’s why there are videos of Sasha smiling at the end. She had so much fulfillment from what came out of that match. Now, when she comes back and the title is on the line, we’ll see who walks out as champion.”

Way to go Boss pic.twitter.com/6EeArwzICU — Sean Bedard (@SeanRiddler91) June 19, 2021

As for Sasha Banks herself, she earned quite a bit of acclaim through her role in The Mandalorian. She is quite thrilled to be a part of the Star Wars franchise, and one has to believe that this could lead to more acting opportunities. As for when she will be back, Sasha Banks has been public about how excited she is to be back on the road again!

How I’ve missed you Krew 😘😘😘 https://t.co/0z1qIVm7lw — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) May 26, 2021

Maybe Sasha Banks comes back next week, as one of the contestants in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Maybe she comes back closer to SummerSlam, for that rematch with Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

But to answer the initial question, she is very much a part of WWE.

