Major update on Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks rematch

Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks to become the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania 37. While Banks hasn't been an integral part of weekly television since then, Belair's title reign kicked off with a feud against Bayley.

As WWE is set to resume live touring from the July 16th edition of SmackDown, Edge and Sasha Banks are being advertised for the show, which will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bianca Belair reflected on her WrestleMania match against Sasha Banks. The EST of WWE spoke about the significance of their high-stakes bout. Additionally, Belair revealed that she is "fully expecting a rematch" against her WrestleMania opponent.

“That night at WrestleMania, our match was about so much more than winning the title,” said Bianca Belair. “We made history. And I’m fully expecting a rematch."

“That moment was bigger than us," Belair added. "Even though I won the title, no one lost that night. That’s why there are videos of Sasha smiling at the end. She had so much fulfillment from what came out of that match. Now, when she comes back and the title is on the line, we’ll see who walks out as champion.”

Although Bianca Belair is looking forward to a rematch against Sasha Banks, the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion's recent feud with Bayley must conclude soon.

"Everyone is part of this" - Bianca Belair on returning live crowds

Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37

Fans and superstars seem quite excited about WWE's return to live touring from next month onwards. For more than a year, most WWE events have emanated from the ThunderDome.

As superstars prepare to hit the road once again, Bianca Belair has highlighted the importance of experiencing her current title reign in front of live crowds.

“Everyone is part of this. It’s more than just me, and this is my chance to share it," Belair continued. "I’ve found myself very vulnerable in some of my moments, but that’s because I’m opening up to invite people to come on this journey. When I hold the title up in the air, I want everyone to know this is theirs, too.”

