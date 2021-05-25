Edge's WWE return date revealed

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was last seen in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37 where he faced Daniel Bryan and Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a triple threat match. He was unsuccessful in capturing the Universal Championship and has not been seen on WWE TV since then.

Now, WWE is advertising Edge for the July 16th episode of Friday Night SmackDown which will take place in Houston, Texas, and begin WWE's return to tours and live shows. Along with Edge, the company is also advertising Sasha Banks for the show, who also has been missing from WWE TV for the last few weeks.

Earlier reports have suggested that the promotion is also planning an appearance from 16-time world champion John Cena on their first show back with live fans. If that is the case, the July 16th episode of Friday Night SmackDown is going to be a memorable one.

Edge's run with WWE since making his miraculous return in 2020

After announcing his retirement from WWE in 2011 due to his neck injury, Edge made his miraculous return as a surprise entrant in the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match.

Following that, he started a heated rivalry against Randy Orton, leading to a Last Man Standing match between the two at WrestleMania 36 that Edge won. The two once again faced each other at WWE Backlash 2020 in a singles match, advertised by WWE as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". It was Randy Orton who picked up the victory here.

After being away for nearly seven months, Edge returned to Monday Night RAW and declared his entry into the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match. The WWE Hall of Famer entered the Royal Rumble at No. 1 and won the match by last eliminating Orton.

Edge then started a feud against Universal Champion Roman Reigns, challenging him for his title at WrestleMania 37. Later on, Daniel Bryan also entered the picture leading to a triple-threat Universal Championship main event at WrestleMania 37 which saw Reigns retain his title.

