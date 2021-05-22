WWE's big plans for John Cena's return revealed - Reports

WWE's franchise player John Cena could be back in action sooner rather than later. The 16-time world champion has transitioned into a part-timer for WWE since 2017 and is focused on his acting career.

However, according to Wrestling Observer (via CSS), WWE is currently planning for Cena to appear on their first show back with live fans.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has held its shows for over a year firstly in an empty Performance Center and later in the WWE ThunderDome with virtual fans. Recently, WWE announced their return to touring and live events that will kick off with the July 16th episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Houston, Texas.

This is certainly a monumental occasion for the company and the return of fans would bring new energy to the product. Having someone like John Cena appear on the first show would certainly be a great idea.

BREAKING NEWS:@WWE returns to live events with a 25-city tour running through Labor Day. The tour starts with the July 16th Friday Night #SmackDown at the @ToyotaCenter in Houston, TX! pic.twitter.com/TjRAqxv3Bf — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 21, 2021

John Cena's last WWE match and recent return teases

John Cena's last appearance for WWE came at WrestleMania 36 where he took on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the bizarre cinematic-styled Firefly Fun House Match. It was Wyatt who picked up the victory, taking revenge for his loss against Cena at WrestleMania XXX.

Recently, John Cena teased a return to WWE by posting a picture of the company on his Instagram account. He has also had an interesting back-and-forth with NXT Champion Karrion Kross, teasing a future feud and match against him. It all started when a fan tweeted that Kross should face Cena in the latter's final match and retire him.

The NXT Champion replied to that tweet and claimed that he would be honored and ready to do it. Following that, John Cena and Karrion Kross posted pictures of each other on their respective Instagram accounts, hyping up fans for a potential feud between the two.

If Cena does appear on the first show with the fans back, it is to be seen what plans WWE has for him. Will it lead to a feud or will it just be a one-off appearance from The Leader of Cenation? Comment down and let us know your thoughts on a potential John Cena return.