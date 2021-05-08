John Cena teases WWE return with a cryptic post

16-time World Champion John Cena is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. John Cena was the face of WWE for over a decade but has transitioned into a part-time role over the last few years.

John Cena is also very active on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. His Instagram is especially interesting as he is known to post random photos without any explanation to get fans talking.

Now, the Leader of the Cenation has shared the photo of WWE's logo on his Instagram without any caption, supposedly teasing a return.

Interestingly, WWE on FOX's Twitter account also reacted to John Cena's cryptic Instagram post. Could something huge be in the works?

NXT Champion Karrion Kross has expressed his desire to face John Cena

NXT Champion Karrion Kross has been very vocal recently about facing John Cena. A fan tweeted that Karrion Kross should be the one to retire the 16-time World Champion. Kross replied, saying that he would be honored and ready for that.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Karrion Kross was full of praise for John Cena and revealed how big a match it would be for him. He even claimed that John Cena is the reason why many in the new generation have a job today:

"I think John Cena would probably be the match that I would most likely be interested in for the immediate future. Everybody has already called out The Rock. Everyone already called out Brock Lesnar. Everyone has exercised interest in seeing Scarlett and I versus The Fiend and Alexa Bliss. But I think having the opportunity to work with John Cena on a really big stage, hopefully with people, would be awesome, and I think it’s two different generations meeting. I attribute a lot of my modern-day inspiration to his generation. I’ve never met him before, but it’s very easy to see, very easy to tell he’s one of the hardest working people ever in this industry. He’s the reason why a lot of us have a job today. Personally, it would just be an honor to work with him," said Karrion Kross.

"Everyone has already called out @TheRock, Brock Lesnar. But having the opportunity work with @JohnCena would be awesome."



"I am only who I am, but maybe one day when the time is right. I'm humble about where I am."



We're down, @WWEKarrionKross 😏 pic.twitter.com/XKkgEVgQxH — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 7, 2021

John Cena last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 36 last year, where he lost to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the cinematic-style Firefly Funhouse match. Earlier this year, he also appeared in a promotional video in which WWE announced WrestleMania 38 and 39.