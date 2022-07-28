Is Seth Rollins going to compete at WWE SummerSlam 2022?

Seth Rollins was set to face Riddle at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday in a heated grudge match.

However, it was revealed during this week's WWE's The Bump that the scheduled match was postponed as Riddle suffered a brachial plexus injury caused by the beaten down by Rollins and Curb Stomped onto the steel steps o this week's RAW.

Naturally, fans want to know if The Visionary will still compete at SummerSlam and fight The Original Bro. If you are looking for the answer to that question, we have it for you right here.

WWE @WWE



Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at BREAKING: @WWERollins injured @SuperKingofBros with a vicious attack on #WWERaw that resulted in a brachial plexus injury (a stinger). Riddle is medically disqualified until full strength returns.Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at #SummerSlam has been postponed. BREAKING: @WWERollins injured @SuperKingofBros with a vicious attack on #WWERaw that resulted in a brachial plexus injury (a stinger). Riddle is medically disqualified until full strength returns.Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at #SummerSlam has been postponed. https://t.co/JYauGAXuAN

Unfortunately, due to the seriousness of the injury, Seth Rollins will not compete against Riddle at SummerSlam.

The match has been postponed to an undisclosed date and Riddle has reportedly been medically disqualified from competing.

Seth Rollins' SummerSlam status up in the air

However, Fightful Select stated that Riddle's injury was in fact not real, and the match was postponed due to last-minute "creative adjustments."

The report adds that both Seth Rollins and Riddle were informed of this decision on Monday itself.

The match has reportedly been moved to the Clash at the Castle premium live event. Rollins may still appear at SummerSlam for media duties and for another commitments.

But the new Head of Creative, Triple H teased that The Architect's SummerSlam hopes are not over yet.

When the news broke, Rollins tweeted that he felt bad for anyone who bought a ticket to see him at SummerSlam. He received a response from HHH, which suggests he may yet have a reason to make his presence felt at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Triple H @TripleH Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday. For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday. I hear you! twitter.com/wwerollins/sta… I hear you! twitter.com/wwerollins/sta…

The Game replied by simply saying "I hear you," suggesting he may pick a new opponent for The Visionary to fight. His tweet has excited the WWE Universe, with fans throwing around the names of potential opponents who could match up to the former Universal Champion at SummerSlam.

Who should be the new opponent for Rollins this Saturday? Sounds off in the comments below.

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far