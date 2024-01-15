Is Seth Rollins to lose his world title on WWE RAW? A recent report reveals possible clue

WWE RAW could witness a historic title change tomorrow night on the Red Brand. Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. While Rollins is a favorite to win the match, there might be a surprise in store.

Until now, The Visionary has defeated all his challengers and retained his title en route to a historic title reign. Unfortunately, this time, it may not happen. According to BWE, WWE has asked for extra pyro for WWE RAW. Extra pyro usually only takes place when a new champion is crowned and is used after the new champion's victory.

Extra Pyro has been ordered for Monday Night RAW

As for Jinder Mahal, he could silence the crowd once again by creating a major upset. Over half a decade ago, the Maharaja silenced the crowd by defeating Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash 2017.

It should also be kept in mind that Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest also has his briefcase. He could finally upset fans and cash in on the winner of the title bout. This could also make sense as far as the added pyro is concerned.

It remains to be something whether WWE has a surprise in store for fans just ahead of Royal Rumble.

Jinder Mahal has some grand plans after his World Heavyweight Championship match on WWE RAW

Jinder Mahal is seemingly already prepared for his post-title-winning celebrations. The star is looking forward to his bout against Rollins on WWE RAW, and from what it seems, the former world champion is pretty confident about his chances.

Taking to X/Twitter, The Maharaja confidently predicted that he will win the match. He also announced his post-match plans, stating that the Punjabi-style celebration will be "lit."

Expand Tweet

The Maharaja knows a thing or two about a grand celebration. Mahal threw a huge party on Friday Night SmackDown after defeating Randy Orton for the WWE Championship in 2017.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here