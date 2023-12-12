Is Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk's confrontation on WWE RAW sending wrestling fans back to mega Attitude Era feud? Comparing their analysis and more

WWE Monday Night RAW featured a major decision by CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar revealed that he will be part of the red brand moving forward. Once that was done, his celebration with the audience was interrupted by Seth Rollins.

The current World Heavyweight Champion addressed the former WWE Champion in what was one of the most intense and engaging promos in recent history. The segment has been receiving critical acclaim online. So much so, many people are beginning to compare it to a legendary feud from wrestling's past.

A plethora of social media posts have been comparing the CM Punk and Seth Rollins rivalry that will likely headline WrestleMania to that of Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock. While there is some merit to these comparisons, overall, the stories are vastly different.

In terms of similarities, both Steve Austin and The Rock were massive stars with very different personalities. Punk and Rollins could not be more different in some ways, yet they still have enough similarities to make both top guys of the industry. In that sense, comparing the top names makes sense.

On the other hand, WWE is an entirely different company compared to how wrestling was then. Both Austin and The Rock were breaking out and were not the long-time dominant veterans Rollins and Punk currently are.

Beyond that, Punk and Rollins are using legitimate heat and Punk's real-life past to influence the angle, as opposed to the entire story being made up by creative. The comparisons are not exactly accurate, but fans mostly just enjoy using the videos and GIFs to hype up a feud as being epic as opposed to compare them beat by beat.

Seth Rollins' next big title match has been confirmed for WWE RAW next year

While Seth Rollins and CM Punk most likely have a major match coming their way in the future, the Visionary will be busy before that potential bout. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce revealed Seth will soon be defending his coveted World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins will go one-on-one against Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior is hoping to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career and win his first world title in WWE in front of the fans.

The bout was confirmed by the RAW General Manager and was likely earned courtesy of Drew's performance in the past two weeks. He has managed to defeat both Sami Zayn and Jey Uso in singles competition.

The match is scheduled to take place on January 1, 2024. This following bout will be held on the special "Day 1" edition of Monday Night RAW. The main roster is seemingly taking a page out of NXT's book by offering a major television special in place of a premium live event.

