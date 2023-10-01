Is Shawn Michaels preparing 29-year-old star for a major WWE main roster run? Analyzing the potential

Shawn Michaels is one of the most venerated names and a veteran in pro wrestling who has been in this industry for four decades. Michaels is currently a prominent part of NXT, shaping the young talents and preparing them for their future.

One of the finest NXT talents who is currently being prepared by the WWE Hall of Famer for a big main roster run is Carmelo Hayes. The 29-year-old is one of the notable rising stars on the former black-and-gold brand and is currently the NXT Champion.

However, HBK believes that the young bud has time to blossom and is currently not ready to move to the main roster. According to Shawn Michaels, Carmelo Hayes should focus first on the elemental steps and start building a solid foundation before putting the roof on top.

The WWE veteran is apparently preparing the 29-year-old for the bigger stage and is grooming him under his tutelage on NXT. Michaels feels that the current NXT Champion has yet to lay the groundwork and is guiding him with his invaluable experience. Over the past few months, Hayes has been featured on a few segments on RAW and SmackDown, but it seems like HBK is preparing the young talent for a much bigger stage on the main roster.

With the sheer amount of potential, Carmello Hayes is destined to make his move to the main roster at some point. Shawn Michaels is currently enlightening him with his wisdom and paving his path to his big main roster debut.

Shawn Michaels makes a shocking revelation following Mustafa Ali's WWE release

Following the recent release of Mustafa Ali, there has been a pandemonium in NXT backstage. Speaking on the NXT No Mercy media call, Shawn Michaels made some shocking revelations.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that none of the NXT officials, including him, was informed about the release of superstars such as Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler, which created a conundrum backstage in the developmental brand.

Shawn Michaels also shockingly revealed that NXT and the main roster work very differently and that NXT officials are seemingly not included in the decision-making process. "That's one thing I'm learning here is that the main roster and NXT are totally separate rosters," HBK said.

Therefore, the abrupt releases came as a bolt from the blue for the people backstage, as Shawn Michaels revealed. The WWE veteran also highlighted that WWE did not give any heads-up regarding Mustafa Ali's release.

As a result, it exasperated the NXT officials backstage, as they had already penciled in his 2024 plans for the former black-and-gold brand. Therefore, it appears that WWE and NXT do not work together and that the latter is not involved in the decision-making process.