Shawn Michaels honestly told a top NXT star he wasn't main-roster ready

NXT is presently under the creative leadership of Shawn Michaels, and during a recent interview, the brand's top champion, Carmelo Hayes, revealed what he was told about a main roster move.

Hayes captured the NXT Championship in April, and it was a deserved victory as he'd been working hard since getting signed by WWE in 2021.

Carmelo is a massive prospect in the making, and it's evident that there will be rumors of his jump to either RAW or SmackDown. While speaking exclusively to The Messenger Entertainment, Carmelo Hayes revealed how Shawn Michaels explained to him he wasn't main-roster ready with an analogy.

HBK felt that Hayes should not start thinking about constructing a roof when the foundation of his house isn't built yet.

"He gave me a really good analogy," Hayes stated. "'I don't want you to start building your roof when you haven't laid the groundwork yet. You're already trying to put in your windows, and you haven't even finished doing your thing.' That's where we're at now. I was like, 'Yeah, let me continue to build brick by brick by brick. When I'm able to get to that point where it's time to put a roof on this thing, I'll go to the main roster and start building that roof."

Even superstars who have been around in the business for long won't turn down Shawn Michaels' advice. The WWE Hall of Famer has been in wrestling for nearly four decades, as Carmelo Hayes pointed out, and it would be stupid not to abide by Michaels' orders.

The former WWE Champion has headlined WrestleMania, and Hayes believed the legend knew what it took to create superstars who could perform at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

"We're talking about somebody who's 40 years in the business, Shawn Michaels. He understands guys want to be on WrestleMania tomorrow, but to get to WrestleMania, you have to do this and that for that to come."

Shawn Michaels knows everyone is talking about a possible main roster call-up for Carmelo Hayes

As he is the reigning NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes is seen as the brand's biggest star, who eventually will get attention from the folks running SmackDown and RAW.

Hayes will defend his championship against Ilja Dragunov at NXT No Mercy, and he knows a loss would mean a potential call-up hint for the fanbase. Carmelo Hayes noted that even Shawn Michaels is aware of how wrestling fans think and assured them that his development is going according to plan and at the right pace.

"[Michaels] hears the people talking. He knows what the fans want. Every time I'm in a match, it's like, 'If Melo loses, he's getting called up.' He just wants to assure me, 'Hey, make sure you're focusing on what's in front of you.'"

