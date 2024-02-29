Is Solo Sikoa bad at cutting promos? Exploring the reason for keeping him like a silent assassin

Solo Sikoa is one of the most important members of The Bloodline. The enforcer joined Roman Reigns last year at Clash at the Castle, and since then he has been an integral part of the faction. However, there have been many questions raised regarding his personality and on-screen character.

Solo Sikoa is the machine gun of the group and fires only when needed; the rest of the time, he is quiet and by himself. To be a top WWE Superstar, mic skills are equally important, along with in-ring ability. However, Sikoa doesn't speak at all, which has made it difficult for fans to connect with him.

During his singles run on NXT, Solo Sikoa delivered some top-class promos, which proves he isn't bad at them. However, WWE has built his character this way to set him apart from the whole group.

If we have a look at The Bloodline, Roman Reigns is a good talker who speaks when he feels like it. Paul Heyman is on a level with him; he cuts a lot of promos himself. Jimmy Uso is a fun-loving character on screen who talks nonstop as well. Now, add the Rock, and you get the greatest promo man of all time.

If Solo were to speak as well, he would be just like the other members of his group. Hence, his tall, strong, and quiet attitude sets him apart from everyone, helping him carve a niche of his own. But if given a chance, the talented wrestler has all the tools to cut a brilliant promo.

Anoa'i family member gives his take on the single's run of Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa's recent singles run hasn't been impactful, despite his convincing victory over former World Champion John Cena last year. However, his rise from an NXT superstar to a main roster move in just a year has been meteoric.

The former North American Champion has had a seamless transition from the developmental brand to the main roster. Speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Solo's cousin Lance Anoa'i opened up about his cousin's career.

"I'm hoping Solo [Sikoa] has a big turn around. He's just start[ed] making real big moves. Like I said, he's learning from Paul Heyman; he knows his role, and they all know what they're doing. I hope they got big plans for Solo. I would love to see Jacob [Fatu] come in, and I would love to see Jacob and Solo go at it in a SmackDown ring, RAW ring, anywhere. I think Solo is well deserved of how far he has come," he said. [From 13:20 to 14:15]

Following his victory over John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023, The Enforcer has yet to taste a win on either televised or house shows. It would be interesting to see when and how he manages to snap his losing streak and embark on a successful singles career.

Share your views on Solo Sikoa in the comments section below.

