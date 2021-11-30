Sonya Deville is regarded as one of the best wrestlers to step foot in a WWE ring. A former mixed martial artist, Deville is currently signed under WWE and can be seen on both RAW and SmackDown as an authority figure.

Sonya Deville was recently paired up with Mandy Rose on WWE TV. The duo was known as Fire and Desire. They were later drafted to SmackDown but eventually parted ways.

Sonya Deville took some time off in mid-2020, but returned in January 2021 as an on-screen authority figure.

Daddy Deville @SonyaDevilleWWE Even in the shadows I shine ✨ Even in the shadows I shine ✨ https://t.co/x5aBBZ5op5

After months of playing the role of an authority figure along with Adam Pearce, the question arises: Is Sonya Deville going to wrestle again?

The answer to that is something that nobody can be sure of.

When asked in an interview with The Bump, Sonya Deville revealed that she is happy with her position now and doesn’t see an end to it anytime soon.

She added that she likes being a leader in life and this is what she is doing right now. Deville said that she is definitely a fighter first, but she loves her learning and growing process.

“I love doing what I do right now. I think it’s a natural fit. I’m a leader in life and I think it transitions well into a suit and tie. I love being in charge. I’m content where I am right now. At the end of the day, of course, I’m a fighter, but I’m really enjoying growing and learning in this role and I don’t see an end to it anytime soon.” (H/T- Cageside News)

Sonya Deville has always been one of the standout performers in the WWE women's division

Sonya Deville has always impressed the WWE Universe with her incredible in-ring performances. During her time as an active competitor, Deville caught the attention of the fans with a very dynamic style inside the ring. She often mixed her in-ring ability with her MMA skills as well.

In recent weeks, Sonya Deville has somewhat teased the possibility of returning to in-ring action. Deville has ignited a feud against Naomi but is yet to officially step back into the ring as a competitor.

It would be interesting to see if WWE has any plans of bringing Deville back as an in-ring performer in 2022, rather than having her stick to her authority role.

