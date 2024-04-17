Is Stephanie McMahon back in WWE full-time? Exploring her role

When Stephanie McMahon made an appearance at the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and later on Night Two of WrestleMania 40, fans were treated to quite a surprise. Seeing Stephanie return on-screen was nostalgic for many given her great work during the attitude era and post-it.

Stephanie's consecutive appearances during WrestleMania week led many to wonder if she was back full-time with the Stamford-based promotion. While many believed that wasn't the case, others considered it to be true. However, the truth is that she isn't back with WWE full-time yet.

A recently released report said that there has been no talk regarding Stephanie returning full-time, but people within the company would be happy to welcome her back. The report further stated that while WWE continues to disassociate from Vince McMahon, they don't plan to do the same with the former Women's Champion.

Given this report, it seems that the door to make a full-time return to the Stamford-based promotion is open for Stephanie McMahon. If she chooses to do the same, it will make several fans happy as she is widely liked by the WWE Universe and is regarded for all the work she has done.

Wrestling veteran explains why Stephanie McMahon made an appearance on Night Two of WrestleMania 40

When Triple H made an appearance on Night One of WrestleMania 40 to kick off the show, it was something many fans expected. However, when Stephanie's music hit on Night Two and she made her way to the ring, it came as a complete surprise to the WWE Universe.

Recently, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette explained why Stephanie McMahon made an appearance at WrestleMania 40. During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran mentioned that The Billion Dollar Princess opened Night Two of WrestleMania 40 based on the reception she got at the Hall of Fame.

"Her being there without much, just being in the crowd at the Hall of Fame, why shouldn't she be able to be there? But at the same time, there was no outcry, 'Ban her!' Triple H got the great reaction on Night One. I understand in internal documents, they had Triple H going out in her place at Night Two, but here came Stephanie, and the response was fine."

The wrestling veteran further added that the company is pushing the tagline that this is the "Paul Levesque Era."

"They're pushing the tagline that this is the Triple H era or Paul Levesque era, but it's a new era. They babyfaced those members of that family that were, by the accounts we've heard and stuff we talked about, they were the ones trying to avoid Vince for the last few years." [From 04:32 to 05:20]

Overall, it seems that the decision to get Stephanie McMahon to kick off Night Two was a success. It will be interesting to see if she also makes a return to a full-time role at the Stamford-based promotion.

