Former WWE employee discusses why Stephanie McMahon showed up at WrestleMania XL

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Stephanie McMahon's appearances during WrestleMania weekend.

The Billion Dollar Princess was spotted in the audience during the Hall of Fame ceremony. She then kicked off Night Two of WrestleMania XL, welcoming the fans to the show and announcing the dawn of a new era for WWE under the leadership of the Chief Content Officer and her husband, Triple H.

This week on The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran detailed that WWE probably noticed that Stephanie got a warm response during the Hall of Fame ceremony. He suggested they might have had Triple H opening both nights of Mania but made the call to have Steph go out on Night Two based on fan reception.

"Her being there without much, just being in the crowd at the Hall of Fame, why shouldn't she be able to be there? But at the same time, there was no outcry, 'Ban her!' Triple H got the great reaction on Night One. I understand in internal documents, they had Triple H going out in her place at Night Two, but here came Stephanie, and the response was fine."

The former WWE employee felt this was done to assure fans that this new era was a far cry from Vince McMahon's regime.

"They're pushing the tagline that this is the Triple H era or Paul Levesque era, but it's a new era. They babyfaced those members of that family that were, by the accounts we've heard and stuff we talked about, they were the ones trying to avoid Vince for the last few years." [From 4:32 - 5:20]

Triple H praised Stephanie McMahon's appearance at WrestleMania

During the post-WrestleMania press conference, Triple H addressed fans about his wife's appearance at the Show of Shows. He claimed seeing Stephanie McMahon regain her confidence and show up for WrestleMania was amazing.

Hunter claimed that WWE has always been Stephanie McMahon's home, and having her back during the WrestleMania weekend was great.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

