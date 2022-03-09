Stone Cold Steve Austin is among the greatest names to ever appear in WWE. He was one of the company's major attractions during the Attitude Era.

Most fans already know that Austin suffered an untimely retirement due to a severe neck injury. It has been 19 years since he last stepped into a WWE ring. This year has reignited the possibility of his in-ring return, which has created buzz among fans.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin coming out of retirement?

It hasn't been confirmed yet, but he did mention that he is ready to wrestle a match while responding to Kevin Owens' invitation to The KO Show at WrestleMania 38. He previously confirmed that he has been cleared to return, and it seems like the promotion is finally capitalizing on his recovery.

"Whether you wanna call this a KO Show, a Match, a Fight, A Brawl…I will guarantee you this, in Dallas TX, is where I started my career, at WrestleMania, Stone Cold Steve Austin is gonna open on last can of whoop ass on you Kevin Owens. And thats the bottom line, because stone Cold Said so." said Steve Austin.

If you're wondering about The Texas Rattlesnake's last match before retiring, we've got the details right here.

What led to Stone Cold Steve Austin's return at WrestleMania 38?

WrestleMania is the flagship show of WWE. The company always features appearances from multiple legends of the past to add quality and hype to the show. It is certainly the best place for the former world champion to return.

Kevin Owens has been using Stone Cold Steve Austin's iconic move, The Stunner, as his finishing maneuver for a while now. This has resulted in fans clamoring for a "Stunner vs. Stunner" dream match between the two.

The Prizefighter has been talking ill about Texas for weeks now. It is the venue for this year's WrestleMania and is also the hometown of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

After finding out that he doesn't have a fixed match for this year's Show of Shows, Owens invited The Texas Rattlesnake to The KO Show at WrestleMania.

The legendary superstar responded with a video of him accepting the invitation, also mentioning that he is ready for a KO Show, a Match, a Fight, A Brawl - whatever Owens wants to call it.

And that's the bottom line because Stone Cold said so.

Do you want a "Stunner vs. Stunner" dream match at WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments section below!

