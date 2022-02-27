WWE 2K22 will be the latest installment in WWE's 2K video game series. As the release date comes closer, fans are curious about the superstars featured in the game.

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was one of the most important stars in the company before getting released in 2021. Long-time players know released superstars don't usually make it to any upcoming games.

Is The Fiend in WWE 2K22?

The answer remains unclear. There’s a high possibility WWE won't be featuring the former world champion in 2K22. However, this year's game might be different from previous installments as fans have seen multiple released superstars in the teasers revealed so far.

Ex-WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy was seen in the clippings for the new MyRISE mode. There are mentions of more released superstars, like Nia Jax and John Morrison.

If WWE decides to break the trend of not including ex-employees in upcoming games, players may see The Fiend featured in some modes of the game. As of now, he's not listed on the official roster, just like the other released superstars.

Players may play as The Fiend in WWE 2K22 using other ways

There are several reasons to include Bray Wyatt in the game. He's one of the most beloved stars to ever step into a WWE ring and was part of the company for over a decade.

Unfortunately, WWE is a business and would prefer not to include ex-employees to increase the sales of the game. It'd be considered an unethical move from a business standpoint.

Thankfully, WWE 2K22 will include an incredible Creation Suite that will allow players to easily recreate Bray Wyatt and multiple other superstars recently released by the company.

2K22's Creation Suite also includes an amazing feature where players can upload their created superstars, and the community can download them into their copy of WWE 2K22. This will save time, and not everyone will have to recreate their favorite wrestlers to have never-before dream matches in the game.

Finally, 2K22 will also come to PC, which means players can easily install mods and make the game better than ever.

Wondering if your favorite superstars will be featured in the upcoming game? Check out the full roster list right here.

