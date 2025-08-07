Is The Judgment Day leaving WWE? Here's everything you need to know

The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions in WWE. Dominik Mysterio reigns as the Intercontinental Champion, while Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are the current World Tag Team Champions. Now, the villainous faction is set to expand its dominance to the Mexican promotion, AAA, and it has raised several questions about whether its members are leaving the global juggernaut.

Ad

After Dominik Mysterio's shocking debut in AAA at the Alianzas event on July 25, he is now set to challenge for the AAA Mega Championship in a four-way bout against the reigning champion, El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano, at Triplemania XXXIII on August 16. Mysterio recently asked Balor and McDonagh to help him take care of Mr. Iguana and Niño Hamburguesa, who were supposedly harassing him, to which the Irish stars agreed.

Ad

Trending

WWE Español @wweespanol The Judgment Day respaldará a @DomMysterio35, y @FinnBalor, @jd_mcdonagh y @RaquelWWE llegarán a #Triplemania para encargarse de @MrIguana, @burguerboy_aaa y @lolavicewwe ⚖️😈👿🔥 @luchalibreaaa

Ad

Raquel Rodriguez then raised an issue with Lola Vice using provocative gestures to become a star. This led to Roxanne Perez pitching a Mixed Trios Match, pitting Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez against the team of Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice. The bout has since been made official for the August 16 event. This raises the question: Does this mean The Judgment Day is leaving WWE? The answer is no.

Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

While The Judgment Day members will indeed go to Mexico to compete at Triplemania XXXIII, it does not mean they are leaving the global juggernaut, as the Lucha Libre promotion is now under the WWE umbrella. The historic announcement was made during the WrestleMania 41 Night One Countdown show on April 19. Later, a collaborative show between both promotions, Worlds Collide 2025, took place on June 7.

The Judgment Day members will resume their duties on RAW as usual. Dominik Mysterio will have to deal with AJ Styles, who hasn't stopped pursuing the Intercontinental Championship despite losing to ''Dirty'' Dom at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

As for the rest of the faction, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will look to climb up the ranks once again in the tag division after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, and Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will attempt to keep the World Tag Team Championship belts around their waists for as long as possible.

Aside from The Judgment Day, Triplemania XXXIII will feature several other WWE Superstars like Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, Lola Vice, and Los Garza (Berto and Angel). Fans can watch the event live on WWE's YouTube channel on August 16.

Ad

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio reacts to his AAA debut

Dominik Mysterio shocked everyone with his AAA debut last month. During the Alianzas event, the 28-year-old stormed the ring in a hooded getup and attacked El Hijo del Vikingo and Dragon Lee. ''Dirty'' Dom received a thunderous reaction from the crowd upon revealing himself. He then took the mic and declared his intention of winning the AAA Mega Title.

Ad

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, The Judgment Day member discussed his appearance in the Lucha Libre promotion, describing the experience as "surreal."

“It gives me goosebumps now just talking about it. It was super surreal. When I first started training, for the longest time, I wanted to do something with AAA. Mostly because of the history that it has. The fact that my dad started with that company and helped bring it up. Even my uncle, Rey Mysterio Sr., did stuff in AAA. The fact that I was able to go down there and solidify myself as another Mysterio, making it a third generation going down there, and that reaction was insane,” he said. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see how The Judgment Day performs at the upcoming Triplemania show and if Dominik Mysterio manages to walk out as the new AAA Mega Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!