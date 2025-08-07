The Judgment Day is set to make historic debut in another wrestling promotion while being signed to WWE

The Judgment Day is set to make its debut in another wrestling promotion while being signed to WWE. They will debut in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide at the upcoming Triplemania show.Dominik Mysterio recently showed up in the promotion and set his sights on the AAA Mega Championship. He received a massive ovation from the crowd in Mexico. He will feature in a Fatal Four-Way Title Match, involving the reigning champion El Hijo del Vikingo and current WWE Superstars, El Grande Americano and Dragon Lee.Mysterio asked his Judgment Day stablemates for backup at AAA Triplemania. Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh agreed, whereas Raquel Rodriguez explained her issues with Lola Vice and her a** shaking. Roxanne Perez then suggested the idea of a Mixed Trios Tag Team Match, to which the faction agreed. They will face Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice at the event.Check out The Judgment Day confirming their upcoming AAA debuts:Dominik Mysterio revealed why he was alone at WWE SummerSlamDominik Mysterio walked about by himself at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event and also picked up a massive win over AJ Styles with no help from his stablemates.Speaking on the My Mom's Basement podcast, the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion had this to say about his stablemates, whom he still very much considers as his family. Mysterio said:&quot;Like I said, no Judgment Day. No nobody. And it wasn’t a shot at The Judgment Day, like, I love my family. But it was more of like, a shot to the haters because everyone was expecting like, 'Oh, who is going to come out and help him?' Is Roxanne going to come out? Is Finn going to come out? Like no, no one came out. I told them I was going to do it all on my own, and I did just that. I outsmarted AJ and I beat him, right in the middle of the ring.&quot;Mysterio will aim to become a double champion at Triplemania. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day will look to get their hands raised against Lola Vice, Mr. Iguana, and Niño Hamburguesa.