  The Judgment Day is set to make historic debut in another wrestling promotion while being signed to WWE

The Judgment Day is set to make historic debut in another wrestling promotion while being signed to WWE

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 07, 2025 07:32 GMT
The Judgment Day (Image Credits: Finn Balor on X)
The Judgment Day (Image Credits: Finn Balor on X)

The Judgment Day is set to make its debut in another wrestling promotion while being signed to WWE. They will debut in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide at the upcoming Triplemania show.

Dominik Mysterio recently showed up in the promotion and set his sights on the AAA Mega Championship. He received a massive ovation from the crowd in Mexico. He will feature in a Fatal Four-Way Title Match, involving the reigning champion El Hijo del Vikingo and current WWE Superstars, El Grande Americano and Dragon Lee.

Mysterio asked his Judgment Day stablemates for backup at AAA Triplemania. Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh agreed, whereas Raquel Rodriguez explained her issues with Lola Vice and her a** shaking. Roxanne Perez then suggested the idea of a Mixed Trios Tag Team Match, to which the faction agreed. They will face Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice at the event.

Check out The Judgment Day confirming their upcoming AAA debuts:

Dominik Mysterio revealed why he was alone at WWE SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio walked about by himself at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event and also picked up a massive win over AJ Styles with no help from his stablemates.

Speaking on the My Mom's Basement podcast, the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion had this to say about his stablemates, whom he still very much considers as his family. Mysterio said:

"Like I said, no Judgment Day. No nobody. And it wasn’t a shot at The Judgment Day, like, I love my family. But it was more of like, a shot to the haters because everyone was expecting like, 'Oh, who is going to come out and help him?' Is Roxanne going to come out? Is Finn going to come out? Like no, no one came out. I told them I was going to do it all on my own, and I did just that. I outsmarted AJ and I beat him, right in the middle of the ring."

Mysterio will aim to become a double champion at Triplemania. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day will look to get their hands raised against Lola Vice, Mr. Iguana, and Niño Hamburguesa.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

Edited by Angana Roy
