Is The Miz joining Dancing with the Stars?

The Miz will be joining the 30th Season of Dancing With The Stars which starts on September 20th, 2021.

The WWE A-lister will be joined by Mel C from The Spice Girls, YouTube stars Olivia Jade and Jojo Siwa, as well as Tokyo 2021 Olympian Suni Lee. The Miz was officially announced for Dancing with the Stars during a Good Morning America special from Disneyworld in California.

The former WWE Champion joined Good Morning America to discuss joining the hit television show:

"Oh, [The Miz] is the most egotistical, arrogant, jerk, the biggest villain you could possibly think of. He will cheat to win, and now I want people to vote for me, so, this is fantastic! I've been playing a villain in WWE for sixteen years. The Miz is aggresive, he's dialled up to 100. Honestly I hope people see Mike, you know, just the dad, husband, just out here to have a really good time and harness everything I possibly can," The Miz said.

It will be an unfamiliar sight for WWE fans to see The Miz on the dancefloor. If his WWE career is anything to go by, he will give everything to this role and make it work, that's for sure.

Which former WWE superstars have appeared on Dancing With The Stars?

Over the years, a number of former WWE talent have danced their way through Dancing with the Stars. The first contestant to appear from WWE, was Stacy Keibler, who made her name during the Attitude Era. Keibler was a part of Season Two of the show.

The most recent star to appear on Dancing With The Stars was WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. She starred in Season 25 of the hit show with partner Artem Chigvintsev. The two also developed a romantic relationship, and are now married and have a baby son.

The former WWE Divas Champion told TooFab about her romance on the set of Dancing with the Stars with Artem Chigvintsev:

"In most situations, like your first year together, it's just like incredible when it's mainly dating and Artem and I, we just fell in love so fast. And then when we got engaged for me I was like, 'Yay.' And then you come home and kind of come off the ramp. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, you think this was really quick? I don't know. [I was] kind of freaking out," Nikki Bella said. (h/t TooFab)

Other notable names to contest the show include current AEW star Chris Jericho, former WCW star David Arquette, and WWE Hall of Famer, Mr. T. WWE Ambassador Maria Menounos has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

