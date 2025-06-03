Is The Miz leaving WWE? What we know about his status

WWE has recently made some unexpected decisions, with R-Truth and Carlito no longer part of the company. Yesterday, both stars announced this on their official social media, leaving fans stunned. Amid this, the actions of the Miz have sparked confusion regarding his status with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

A few hours ago, fans noticed that the A-lister has unfollowed WWE from his X account. Additionally, the former IC Champion has removed all mentions of the company from his X/Twitter bio, which raises concerns among fans about The Miz's WWE status.

Many fans are assuming that The Miz could be leaving soon, following the latest releases. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has confirmed that the entire story is nothing and there is no dicey status of The Miz in the company. This means that the 44-year-old star is not departing from the Stamford-based promotion.

After R-Truth's release, The Miz shared an emotional post on his social media platforms.

The star marked that forming the Awesome Truth tag team was one of the best runs of his career. He further expressed his love for the veteran and wished for him to keep shining. The Miz wrote:

"Forming Awesome Truth with you was one of the best runs of my career. No one made me laugh harder. Your energy, heart, and smile lit up every room…and every arena. You’re not one of a kind, you’re one in a lifetime. Love you, Truth. Keep shining."

It seems that unfollowing WWE on social media might be a way for The A-Lister to express his frustration over the release of Truth. Regardless, The Miz remains a WWE star and is still part of the company.

When is The Miz's WWE contract set to expire?

Following The Miz's actions, one of the biggest questions is when the former US Champion's contract with the Stamford-based promotion will expire. The A-Lister signed the contract in 2018, when he already had two years left on his previous contract. However, that deal was a multi-year agreement.

Now, it appears that his contract with the sports entertainment juggernaut extended his tenure through 2025. This means that by the end of this year, Miz's deal with the Stamford-based company will expire.

Overall, only time will tell what happens in the coming months and whether the star will continue to be part of the company.

