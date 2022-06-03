Is The New Day struggling to stay relevant in Big E's absence?

The New Day is undoubtedly one of the greatest factions that has ever graced the pro wrestling arena. The brotherhood between Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods not only made them a popular trio among the WWE Universe but also propelled their careers to unimaginable heights.

What makes The New Day special is the fact that all three members complement each other's characters. Over the last eight years, the group hasn't shown any signs of a breakup and fans don't seem to have any issues with the three men sticking together.

In an age where attention spans have never been lower and where people get bored of everything in a very short period of time, The New Day experiment has proven to be a massive success.

Unfortunately, the last few months have been quite difficult for the legendary stable. Earlier this year, Big E suffered a severe neck injury while competing against Ridge Holland and Sheamus in a tag team match.

The incident not only put E out of action for an indefinite amount of time but also derailed the plans WWE had for a full-fledged New Day reunion on SmackDown.

LFGFITNESS @want2lift well wishes for a speedy, proper recovery big man. 🏻 New day entrance isn’t the same without @WWEBigE well wishes for a speedy, proper recovery big man. New day entrance isn’t the same without @WWEBigE 😒 well wishes for a speedy, proper recovery big man. 👊🏻

Story continues below ad

Soon after E's injury, Xavier Woods returned to replace his brother and assist Kofi Kingston in the storyline against the Brawling Brutes. But E's absence has clearly affected The New Day's credibility and entertainment value.

It's not like the trio haven't been separated before, as we saw how Big E had an amazing solo run in 2020-21 while his brothers were having a blast on the other brand. Even in that phase, though, the three men kept the spirit of The New Day alive.

Now, without The Powerhouse of Positivity, Kingston and Woods seem like just another ordinary tag team. They no longer feel as intriguing, and their insignificant program with Sheamus and Co. also hasn't done them any favors.

tyler タイラー @Imnotwilder @Remikors I love the new day. But this rivalry is not the same without big E @Remikors I love the new day. But this rivalry is not the same without big E

Story continues below ad

The New Day seems to have lost the element that helped them stand out. It has always been a collective of three charismatic performers who overcame all the obstacles while standing by each other's side. Big E's departure has now left the other two members of the stable in a difficult position.

Even the introduction of Drew McIntyre as an honorary member against The Brawling Brutes didn't feel as exciting. In fact, it drove home the point even further of how each member of the iconic faction is irreplaceable.

Since the extent of Big E's injury is still unknown, one can't tell for sure if we will ever see The New Day together ever again. Believing in the "power of positivity" that the faction has always preached, let's hope we get to see these three beloved stars together again.

What's the road ahead for The New Day?

Story continues below ad

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston now have a couple of options. One, they could try to freshen things up by turning heel. This move could help them rejuvenate their characters and also keep The New Day alive in a different form.

Secondly, they could mutually agree to go their separate ways for the time being. It would be another effective way for Kofi and Xavier to test themselves as solo competitors. It would also allow them to try out new changes with their personas until Big E returns.

It would be interesting to see what direction WWE takes with The New Day going forward. Hopefully, the trio will regroup in the future to give fans a chance to chant "New Day rocks" once again.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far