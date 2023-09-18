Is The Rock already part of The Bloodline storyline? Exploring subtle hint on WWE SmackDown

The Rock made an electrifying return to WWE on the September 15, 2023, edition of SmackDown. The Great One was rumored to face Roman Reigns at this WrestleMania, but plans were changed. However, the moment he stepped into the arena this past week on the blue brand, it may have caused a disconnect of power with The Bloodline.

Considering The People's Champ carried the Samoan Wrestling Legacy for years, his return can threaten The Head of the Table. In fact, a segment between Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa during SmackDown is possibly indicating the same.

It so happens that The Enforcer showed interest in taking matters into his own hands, even before the orders arrived from The Tribal Chief. When The Wiseman reminded him of the same, Sikoa remained unbothered.

After Heyman reminded him of Jimmy Uso still believing he's a part of The Bloodline, Sikoa responded by saying he already knew what he had to do before walking away.

A troubled Paul Heyman was left wondering who gave Sikoa the orders to deal with ongoing matters and ended the segment by making a phone call to Roman Reigns. It's possible that The Rock has inserted him into The Bloodline without making Reigns aware of it and heading toward dethroning The Tribal Chief.

Furthermore, if Solo Sikoa acts upon the orders from The People's Champ, it'll be difficult for Roman Reigns to maintain loyalty to his faction.

The Rock was supposed to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

The Hollywood star recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and made a few revelations about his WWE journey. An interesting piece of information surfaced during their conversation was the company's original plans for WrestleMania 39.

It so happens that the Stamford-based promotion had plans for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 39 Night Two, while Cody Rhodes was planned to be against Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre for Night One.

"That was locked. We were doing it... In the beginning of 2022, Nick Khan, he was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA, we broke out Teremana... About an hour later, we started talking about the potential of what this match could be between myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and hugged... So, we got really really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So, we decided to put our pencils down."

Ultimately, Cody Rhodes went up against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in a losing effort. However, The Rock has claimed he's open to a match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40.

