Is The Rock doing the best work of his WWE career? Ranking his five faces

Just like his impeccable stature in Hollywood, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been the main character of WWE for so long. His reinvention as The Final Boss has brought forth some of the most compelling heel work in the Stamford-based company's modern history, winning lots of plaudits.

It has also brought up a heated conversation regarding whether The Great One's current gimmick is the best of his 27-year career thus far. Many people feel that his current version, arguably his most gritty and grounded, is the most high-quality, while others still hold his past work higher. We also felt like giving our two cents on this and ranking his five most prominent faces in the Stamford-based company.

So, enjoy the ride as we rank The Rock's five faces in WWE.

#5. Rocky Maivia had a rocky start in the WWE

The Rock debuted in WWE as a fresh-faced, smiling babyface at Survivor Series in 1996. The Stamford-based company's first third-generation superstar, Rocky Maivia was instantly earmarked for success, winning his debut match for his team as the sole survivor. This was followed by a strong but premature push which led to fan rejection most infamously encapsulated by "Die, Rocky, Die!" chants.

This character was undoubtedly important to The Great One's story, but given that it was his least popular gimmick, there will be few arguments about it placing fifth. At least Rocky Maivia will always have that incredible debut and his WrestleMania 13 moment with the late Rocky Johnson.

#4. PG-Era Rock was wildly entertaining but felt restricted by WWE's general direction at the time

The Rock returned to WWE for the first time in seven years to host WrestleMania XXVII. After such a long time away, The Great One was greeted with a raucous reception, lighting up the Road to WrestleMania with his promos. His primary target in these talking segments was John Cena, whose WrestleMania match he interrupted, helping The Miz defeat The Cenation Leader.

The two megastars then had arguably the greatest dream feud in the Stamford-based company's history, breaking all sorts of box office records. They went on to have a sequel to their initial rivalry that was not as well received, with The People's Champion suffering an injury midway through the second match. The Brahma Bull also feuded with CM Punk and had some epic one-off returns in the years after.

This era is not so fondly remembered because many feel The Rock "stole" CM Punk's WrestleMania main event moment. However, it gave us a "Once in a Lifetime" match, pitting The Chain Gang Soldier against the biggest movie star in the world. For that alone, it is worth cherishing.

#3. The Final Boss is not The Rock's best work in WWE... yet!

The Rock returned to WWE after the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event as a conquering hero, but his epic return quickly turned sour due to the "We Want Cody" movement. Fans rejected The Great One for "stealing" Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL moment, forcing him to turn heel. This gave rise to The Final Boss, who has dominated the headlines with his gritty and envelope-pushing villain work.

Many have argued that this version of The Great One is the best. With executive power in the Stamford-based company, weekly changing entrances, and inspiration from all his past work, he makes a very compelling case. However, before seeing The Final Boss compete in the ring and have more feuds, one can hardly make a case for the gimmick being the best.

In anticipation of his work with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in the coming year, #3 feels like a fair position to place his current persona.

#2. Hollywood Rock was an epic character that ended too soon

One of the greatest attributes of The Rock in WWE has been his constant ability to reinvent himself based on fan reception. 22 years before The Great One was rejected by fans for Cody Rhodes, he was booed in favor of Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8. This sowed the seeds for a heel turn based on his burgeoning acting career to create a character dubbed "Hollywood Rock."

Hollywood Rock went on to have acclaimed feuds with the likes of Goldberg, Hogan himself, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, the gimmick is most fondly remembered for his hilarious segments including the "Rock concerts", his mini-rivalry with The Hurricane, and many more. If he had developed it for a few more years, it could have been his finest form of work.

#1. The Rock's Attitude Era persona was his finest work in WWE

When you think of The Rock in WWE, chances are that you think of his work in the Attitude Era. From the Nation of Domination and The Corporation to the Versace-wearing, trash-talking babyface champion, The Great One carried the Stamford-based company on his back together with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The duo raised the standards of the industry to levels not seen ever since, leading to arguably the greatest rivalry of all time. The People's Champion was at his best, competing full-time, helping the Stamford-based company break ratings records and win the Monday Night Wars against WCW. It will always be the core of his legacy and is unlikely to be topped even by the current blockbuster Final Boss character.