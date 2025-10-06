Is The Rock returning to WWE? Why the world is saying it will happen

The Rock has been away from WWE since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Fans have since been waiting for another appearance by The Final Boss in the Stamford-based promotion.The WWE Universe is currently buzzing since The Rock has completed his promotional work for his much-anticipated film, 'The Smashing Machine,' and is wondering whether The Final Boss is set to return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.The answer is most likely no. The People's Champion has an extremely stacked lineup. Moreover, he was also seen preparing for a role, for which he lost a lot of weight and looked leaner, which subtly suggests that The Final Boss may not return to World Wrestling Entertainment, as he would not appear in the promotion with a leaner frame, as his heel gimmick is seen as a larger-than-life personality, and him being bulky and muscular makes him look like The Final Boss.That said, the angle suggested above is speculative, and nothing is confirmed; the Stamford-based promotion could change things at any time if needed.The Rock suffered an injury during shootingDuring a promotional appearance for his movie 'The Smashing Machine' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Final Boss shared an intense story from shooting. He asked his Japanese co-actor, who was a real fighter, to actually hit while they were recreating Mark Kerr's match in Japan against Kazuyuki Fujita.The Brahma Bull revealed that initially, his co-actor refused to hit him, but after he insisted, he agreed. After shooting the segment, The Rock suffered a concussion.&quot;So you'll see in the movie, he's rocking me over and over and over again. It was wild. After that fight, you see me kind of, I look like I'm loopy. That’s because I had a concussion,&quot; he said.It will be thrilling to see whether The Brahma Bull returns to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.