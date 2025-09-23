The real reason behind The Rock's shocking weight loss has been revealed. The former WWE Champion surprised everyone when he showed up at the Venice Film Festival in a slimmed-down look after having reportedly lost 60 pounds.
His lean look had everyone talking, with many lauding the change. It was speculated that the Brahma Bull underwent the weight loss to change his perception in Hollywood and to take on more challenging roles. Now, we have clarity on why the fans got to witness this drastic change.
In an interview with SPORTbible, The Rock mentioned that he had put on weight for his role in The Smashing Machine, a biopic that focused on former UFC fighter Mark Kerr. He then revealed a new role in another film for which he has to shed pounds.
"I gained 30 pounds to play Mark Kerr and then came back down after that to my normal weight of around 250 or so. Now I'm in the process of slimming down, where I play a 70-something-year-old. So the slimming down is happening. And we have time to do it, which is really nice," he said.
After his drastic change, concerns were raised over his health and that this sudden change could be unhealthy. But the Hollywood star isn't worried.
"There's nothing extreme about it. I can't wait, because, again, it's the opportunity that I have where I can immerse myself into something and disappear," he added. [H/T SPORTbible]
Earlier, it was reported that the People's Champion will play Chicken Man in an adaptation of the novel “Lizard Music." The movie will see him reunite with "The Smashing Machine" director Benny Safdie.
The Rock could be in line for a WWE return
The Rock last made an appearance at the Elimination Chamber premium live event earlier this year. He oversaw John Cena's heel turn after the Cenation Leader attacked Cody Rhodes.
The Black Adam actor has remained absent from WWE since then, and there is little to suggest that he might return anytime soon. However, that might change in the future.
It was reported that the Saudi officials are negotiating with The Final Boss for a return at WrestleMania 43. With Saudi Arabia set to host the Show of Shows in 2027, they are pushing for The Rock to make his in-ring return at the event.
