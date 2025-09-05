"Very Dangerous" - Concern raised over The Rock's shocking transformation by former WWE star

A former WWE star has raised concern over The Rock's shocking transformation. The Brahma Bull made headlines for his incredible weight loss when he showed up at the Venice Film Festival. He reportedly lost 60 lbs in weight as he looks to change his Hollywood perception.
While many lauded The Rock for the change, former WWE star Stevie Richards has raised a concern.
Talking on The Stevie Richards Show, he said that such a transformative weight gain or weight loss can be unhealthy.
"Any weight gain or weight loss to that degree is very, very dangerous...The weight loss, I don’t know. I mean, I don’t know what kind of diet he was on. Did he cut out meat? Is he a vegan now? Is he on some kind of different regimen?" he said.
Richards admitted that he doesn't know the details of how The People's Champion lost that much weight, but it can be dangerous if not correctly done.
"When you are that big with a 28-inch waist, now, before it used to be things like Winstrol and other things that would lean you out as you’re big. Was there Ozempic involved with the weight loss as you have now?Now you have two different things potentially, or allegedly in this case, putting strain on your heart. Very, very dangerous," he added.
The Hollywood star's weight loss has also led some to believe that he may not be returning to the ring anytime soon.
The Rock received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival
The Rock was at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of his film The Smashing Machine. The movie is based on the life of Mark Kerr, an MMA fighter, with the WWE star in the titular role.
At the movie's premiere, the former WWE Champion received a 15-minute standing ovation. This reaction made him visibly emotional.
The Rock has said that he is looking at changing the trajectory of his Hollywood career, having been "pigeonholed" by the industry.
