"Very Dangerous" - Concern raised over The Rock's shocking transformation by former WWE star

A former WWE star has raised concern over The Rock's shocking transformation. The Brahma Bull made headlines for his incredible weight loss when he showed up at the Venice Film Festival. He reportedly lost 60 lbs in weight as he looks to change his Hollywood perception.

Ad

While many lauded The Rock for the change, former WWE star Stevie Richards has raised a concern.

Talking on The Stevie Richards Show, he said that such a transformative weight gain or weight loss can be unhealthy.

"Any weight gain or weight loss to that degree is very, very dangerous...The weight loss, I don’t know. I mean, I don’t know what kind of diet he was on. Did he cut out meat? Is he a vegan now? Is he on some kind of different regimen?" he said.

Ad

Trending

Richards admitted that he doesn't know the details of how The People's Champion lost that much weight, but it can be dangerous if not correctly done.

"When you are that big with a 28-inch waist, now, before it used to be things like Winstrol and other things that would lean you out as you’re big. Was there Ozempic involved with the weight loss as you have now?Now you have two different things potentially, or allegedly in this case, putting strain on your heart. Very, very dangerous," he added.

Ad

You can watch the video below:

Ad

The Hollywood star's weight loss has also led some to believe that he may not be returning to the ring anytime soon.

The Rock received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival

The Rock was at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of his film The Smashing Machine. The movie is based on the life of Mark Kerr, an MMA fighter, with the WWE star in the titular role.

Ad

At the movie's premiere, the former WWE Champion received a 15-minute standing ovation. This reaction made him visibly emotional.

The Rock has said that he is looking at changing the trajectory of his Hollywood career, having been "pigeonholed" by the industry.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More