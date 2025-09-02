Bad news for The Rock's fans, according to WWE veteran

There is bad news for The Rock's WWE fans, according to a veteran. The Brahma Bull last made an appearance for the promotion at Elimination Chamber this year. He oversaw John Cena's heel turn after he attacked Cody Rhodes.
However, the veteran has remained absent from WWE TV since then, raising questions about his commitment to the company. Now, after he went viral for his incredible weight loss transformation at the Venice Film Festival, the chances of him showing up in the sports entertainment giant appear bleak, according to Vince Russo.
The former WWE writer discussed The Rock's stunning slim look on Behind the Turnbuckle Studios with another WWE alum, Jonathan Coachman.
"So, first of all, he lost this weight quickly. Second of all, you know, a fan wrote to me, and like, I wasn't I didn't even think about this, but I had to think about it when I saw the weight gain this quickly. Somebody asked the question, "Is Rock sick?" And I mean, God forbid, but like I didn't even think of that till somebody pointed out," he said.
Russo then mentioned what his transformation means as far as a return to the squared circle goes.
"But also now, Coach, here's when it pertains to wrestling. Here's the most important question. He's not going to lose this kind of size and come back to wrestle."
You can watch the video below:
The People's Champion maintained a physically imposing look for years in Hollywood, keeping in line with his roles in action movies. But he dropped 60 lbs in weight, and it appears he is looking to go in a different direction as far as his acting career goes.
The Rock's movie schedule suggests a WWE return may not happen anytime soon
According to a report from PWInsider, fans shouldn't expect The Rock to be in a WWE ring anytime soon. The report notes that the Final Boss is prepping to shoot a new movie with legendary director Martin Scorsese.
This, coupled with the recent weight loss transformation, suggests he isn't looking for an in-ring return at the moment.
The Rock was at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of his movie, The Smashing Machine. Following its first-ever screening, it received a standing ovation, and the former WWE Champion was visibly emotional.
