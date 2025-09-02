  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Rock
  • The Rock bursts into tears in very rare emotional moment

The Rock bursts into tears in very rare emotional moment

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 02, 2025 02:21 GMT
The star may not return (Credit: WWE.com)
The star may not return (Credit: WWE.com)

The Rock was seen bursting into tears in a very rare show of emotion. The former WWE Champion was left feeling vulnerable at a recent event.

Ad

The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson, debuted at the Venice Film Festival on Monday night. Following its first-ever airing, the film received a 15-minute standing ovation. The ovation was noted by Variety to be one of the longest so far at this year's film festival. The reaction to the movie also saw him burst into tears, a very rare display of emotion.

The movie, directed by Benny Safdie, delves into the career and life of the heavyweight MMA star Mark Kerr. It looks into his issues with addiction, relationships, and the very heavy nature of MMA itself. A documentary with the same name was released back in 2002, and it has inspired the film.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

For the first time in his acting career, The Rock completely changed his look for the film, which naturally caused a lot of buzz. Additionally, the reviews from critics have been overwhelmingly positive so far, with a high ranking on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is set to be released in theatres on October 3.

The Rock may not return to WWE again

The Rock has been away from WWE since his appearance and demand for the soul of Cody Rhodes earlier this year. He helped John Cena turn heel at Elimination Chamber and then disappeared, not turning up at WrestleMania 41, where fans had expected the star to appear.

Ad

It appears that differences of opinion, among other factors, have led him to step away from the company again. If The Smashing Machine succeeds and generates awards buzz, then the star may want to distance himself from WWE even more and focus on the awards season instead.

The star's return to WWE has been a topic of discussion among fans, but now it appears that it may not happen after all.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications