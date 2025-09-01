The Rock finally changes iconic look after decades

The Rock has finally changed his iconic look for the first time in decades. Since leaving WWE, the star has found his niche in Hollywood and has become one of the most successful stars of all time.He has an iconic look attached to him, but now, for the first time, he's changed it. The Brahma Bull is usually known to fans not only for his ability on the mic, but in the last few decades, for his size as well.Heavily muscled, the star's physical stature has always ensured he made his mark by being one of the most recognizable stars in sports entertainment and movies. His large muscles and continuous bulked routine have seen him grow larger and larger, looking like one of the best bodybuilders out there. With his personal gym, which is even portable, the star hardly skips a workout day.Now, though, at the premiere of his new movie, The Smashing Machine, the star has changed his look. Instead of the muscled menace that fans have become so familiar with, he has seemingly followed in the footsteps of WWE colleague, Batista, and slimmed down quite a lot. The photographs from the premiere of his movie showed him in a shirt and looking the slimmest that he has been in decades.The Rock is still recognizable, but what about a return to WWE?Still recognizable as The Rock, this is a look that fans have never seen from the former WWE Champion in his career so far. It remains to be seen whether this is the look the star sports going forward or if he goes back to his usual chiseled appearance in the future.Even slimmed down, the star appears ripped, and it seems that he took the preparation for this film very seriously.As to whether he will return to WWE, that remains up in the air. With the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event, the company begins a new era as it moves the domestic broadcast of PLEs to ESPN. Given the star's propensity to mark new eras with a return, could fans see The Rock at the event?That remains to be seen, but it seems possible.