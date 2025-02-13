Is The Rock in the WWE Hall of Fame?

The Rock is considered one of the best WWE Superstars of all time and has accomplished almost everything in his legendary career. He has now become a member of the Board of Directors of TKO and also works as a part-time wrestler.

A year ago, he returned to WWE during The Road to WrestleMania XL and worked several shows, including WrestleMania 41 where he appeared in the main event on both nights.

Despite his illustrious career, though, he has yet to enter the WWE Hall of Fame, which is weird, given that fellow legends like Edge, Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Shawn Michaels, have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

However, this should happen in the coming years, no matter whether he continues to be a part-time wrestler or not. Fellow superstar Triple H, who has retired from in-ring action and has taken over WWE Creative, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas on April 19-20.

WWE legend opens up about what he wants to see The Rock do in WWE in 2025

It is yet unclear whether The Rock will be part of The Road to WrestleMania and what the plans are for him after that. He appeared at Bad Blood 2024 in early October last year and then on the RAW premiere on Netflix in early January.

As it is unclear what he will do next, fellow WWE legend Mark Henry recently appeared at Busted Open Radio and opened up about what he wants to see The Final Boss do in 2025.

“Guys, I really do think that this is the year that The Rock tries to insert himself as not only The Tribal Chief but The High Chief. I think that it would be great that Solo, Roman, all of The Usos, and all of the Fatus, all of the Tongans together would join and do something like a takeover. It would have to be as heels. It would make the rest of the wrestling world babyfaces," Mark Jenry said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

That said, the question now is whether The Rock will show up after the Elimination Chamber and work WrestleMania 41 or whether he will stay out and return later in 2025 since WWE Creative appears to have moved on from The Bloodline storyline for now.

