Is The Undertaker coming back to WWE? Exploring the Deadman's recent decisions

It has been a while since The Undertaker hung up his boots. However, fans still want him to come back for one match at WrestleMania.

After a 30-year-long career, The Undertaker retired from WWE in 2020 after his iconic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. While he has stayed retired, he has made sporadic appearances for the company. He uttered the iconic phrase "Never Say Never" in his Hall of Fame induction speech, so his die-hard fans haven't ruled out the possibility of an in-ring return.

During a recent episode of his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Phenom stated he still feels the urge to wrestle when he is at WWE shows and thinks the urge will vanish with time. He mentioned he may have told his wife he would return to the ring after he arrived home after his trip to Australia.

Expand Tweet

However, so that rumors don't circulate and raise expectations, he mentioned he plans to stay retired, and there will not be "one more match" in his decorated career. Considering his age and the risks that come with it, what he said may be the best for him. One can assume he will most probably be at future WWE shows in a non-wrestling capacity to spend time with his fans.

The Undertaker may have had another match in WWE if Sting hadn't retired

Expand Tweet

WCW legend Sting recently bid adieu to professional wrestling after his tag team match at AEW Revolution 2024. Fans have always wanted to see him face The Deadman, but it is safe to say the battle will not happen now that both stars have retired.

During his podcast, The Undertaker jokingly stated he got new knees and might have come out of retirement if The Icon hadn't retired so soon. While we don't have details of Sting's status with AEW, if he's not under a contract, he could return and perhaps have a verbal confrontation with The Phenom at WWE WrestleMania 40 to generate chills in the arena. After all, anything can happen in professional wrestling.

Do you think The Undertaker will return for one more match? Hit the discuss button!