Is this the right time for Scott Steiner to return to WWE?

13 Sep 2018

Big Poppa Pump was last seen in WWE way back in 2004 (Image by WWE)

Scott Steiner is famous for being one of the faces of WCW in the 90s. After initially forming a successful tag team with his brother, Steiner went his own way and emerged as a singles star. He eventually signed a three year deal with the WWE in 2002 however his run in the company was compounded by backstage heat and injury problems.

The WWE has attracted controversy recently by reinstating Hulk Hogan to the Hall of Fame whilst Alberto El Patron (Del Rio) continues to fuel talk of a WWE return despite his past criticism of Triple H. The question remains of whether Scott Steiner would be welcomed back to the WWE in 2019. To do this it is vital to look into his current situation and his complicated history with WWE management.

Scott Steiner was last seen in Impact Wrestling in May. He quickly became one of the oldest ever Tag Team Champions but eventually lost his resulting feud with partner Eli Drake. Considering his age and lack of interest in wrestling full time, Steiner could sign a Legends deal with the WWE and make special appearances at PPVs. It is unlikely however that he will be seen on Raw or Smackdown as a general manager due to his tendency to go off script.

Recent WWE Contact Offer

In 2016, Scott Steiner revealed that he had in fact been offered a legends deal by WWE. Steiner claimed to turn down the offer due to not liking the gimmicks and roles that the company gave to him during his run in the early 2000's. Steiner concluded by stating that he was open to returning to the WWE, but ultimately the finances would need to be right to lure him back.

WWE Hall of Fame

Despite the positive signs that he could make a return, Steiner has recently stepped up his attacks on the WWE Hall of Fame. During a recent interview with Andy Manoske of Wrestling Inc, Steiner argued against the prestige and value of the Hall of Fame:

You cannot have a Hall of Fame if you cannot visit. It is the creation of someone's mind. It boggles my mind that people care about being in the Hall of Fame when it doesn't even exist. Would you go to a grocery store but there is no food? It is such a freaking joke it drives me crazy.

With Steiner so willing to downplay the importance of the Hall of Fame, it begs the question of why the WWE would induct him. His success and popularity in the 90's should have guaranteed him Steiner a place but it is now looking less likely than ever.

The Dealbreaker

Whilst the WWE would likely forgive Steiner for his Hall of Fame comments, his continued attacks on Triple H look to have eliminated any chance of Scott Steiner returning to the WWE at any point in the near future. He has recently stepped up his attacks on the Executive Vice President of Talent by slamming his appearance on Jimmy Fallon, calling him the biggest idiot in wrestling and most recently questioning his wife Stephanie's knowledge about wrestling.

Don't expect a new posedown between Steiner and Triple H anytime soon.

The Verdict

Unfortunately for WWE fans, Scott Steiner seems to have burned all bridges with the WWE. His constant outbursts against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon seem to have ended all hope of the Genetic Freak returning in any capacity. It also seems unlikely at this point that the Michigan native will ever enter the WWE Hall of Fame.