Is it time for AJ Styles to become The Phenomenal One again?

AJ Styles has proved people wrong his entire life. When he first debuted in WWE in 2002, he failed to make a lasting impression. He was a relatively smaller guy, which meant he could not fit in the 'land of giants' that WWE was at the time.

But all those people who didn't believe in him quickly turned became admirers once AJ became the face of TNA (now IMPACT wrestling).

Rigel @jupiseverino

#AJStyles Nothing to say...just a reminder that AJ Styles is GOATED Nothing to say...just a reminder that AJ Styles is GOATED #AJStyles https://t.co/aTqUsTG22R

Surprisingly, doubts were raised once again about Styles' abilities after some time. People claimed that he couldn't be successful outside of his comfort zone. The TNA Grand Slam Champ again proved critics wrong by dominating the elite rosters of WWE and NJPW. Many superstars can only dream of having the things that AJ has accomplished in the last fifteen years.

WWE has watered-down AJ Styles' character to the point that it has got disappointing.

Lisa Faire @LisaFaire5

Now, in one of the last stages of his career, it's time that AJ Styles once again re-discovers that "Phenomenal" side of his character.

Since WrestleMania 36, Styles has not been a part of a serious rivalry. He has spent almost an entire year in the RAW Tag Team division, which has done more harm than good. He hasn't felt like the man he used to be ever since he got paired with Omos.

The 'old' AJ Styles knows how to be a babyface that generates sympathy at the Rocky Balboa level. At the the same time, he knew how to play a mastermind heel, who outsmarts his opponents with ease. His character was never about goofy mannerisms and childish jokes (remember when he pretended to be blind).

WWE might be making a mistake by not utilizing AJ to his fullest potential. While he does need to put other young stars over, it must not happen at his own expense. He is a once-in-a-lifetime talent and must get the send-off he deserves.

The WWE Universe has several questions that AJ Styles needs to answer.

Mateo Kokic @MateoKokic1

Has AJ Styles lost his touch? Why is he not a main-event player anymore? Is WWE wasting his potential? Many such questions are currently on the minds of the WWE Universe.

AJ Styles needs to prove people wrong once again. It's about time he split up with Omos and goes babyface. It would be a beneficial decision in many ways.

WWE should openly acknowledge AJ Styles for his greatness. He needs to get "Edge treatment," where he constantly gets involved in dream feuds. He must not worry about putting over other stars, as he has already done a lot for them. Now he just needs to relax and face those guys he has never faced before.

Think about it: Would you not like AJ Styles churning out classics with different opponents on every pay-per-view? Wouldn't you like him to go one on one with Edge, a superstar who is known for his exceptional mic work? What about a rivalry with Brock Lesnar, considering how good their previous match was?

It's now time for WWE to let AJ Styles be AJ Styles, a 5-star performer whose matches are a piece of art. They don't even need to book him into the world title picture unless they want to reward him with one more championship.

Vince McMahon must give the fans "that" AJ Styles run, where he feels like the "Phenomenal One" he has been his entire career.

