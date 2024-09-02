Is TNA part of WWE? The truth disclosed following No Mercy

TNA continues its partnership with WWE and at the No Mercy Premium Live Event, we saw another TNT star appear on a PLE. This is not the first time that TNT and the Stamford-based company collaborated, as recently the two wrestling companies have worked on multiple PLEs and NXT episodes together.

Still, this doesn't mean that they have purchased TNA. Instead, the latter remains an independent company and continues to collaborate with WWE.

On Sunday, Zachary Weltz, Wrestling X-Division Champion on TNA, showed up and took on NXT star Wes Lee. Weltz made history, as he went on to defeat Lee. Later in the night, another TNA star, Joe Hendry, attempted to dethrone Ethan Page, but the reigning NXT Champion stood tall and retained his title.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

WWE star praises partnership with TNA

WWE star Baron Corbin has moved to SmackDown lately, after spending significant time on NXT. Recently, Corbin opened up about the collaboration between NXT and TNA and remained confident that it will help NXT develop even faster.

"It's exciting for the fans in the NXT arena because they're there every week and they're bringing their emotion to the super service. But now they're getting these surprises because before you didn't have how are you going to surprise the NXT audience? They know who's in NXT. That's who's going to be there. Aside from a main roster guy coming down and appearing and helping somebody out or being a part of a match. But they know that person. This might bring new eyes to people in TNA and those superstars that are coming over and introducing themselves to the NXT universe," Baron Corbin told Denise Salcedo a few days ago, via WrestleTalk.

After No Mercy, it remains to be seen who will step up next from TNA and will move to NXT, seeking to make a statement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback