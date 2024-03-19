Is Triple H planning an unexpected heel turn at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the possibility 

WrestleMania 40 is just 19 days away! With The Showcase of the Immortals on the horizon, Chief Content Officer Triple H might be chalking out last-minute plans to sweep the WWE Universe off its feet, including a shocking heel turn by a member of a popular tag team.

Last night on RAW, the duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa punched their ticket to WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia for a Six-Pack Ladder Match courtesy of a hard-fought win against The Creed Brothers. This will be the first time the talented wrestlers will compete at The Show of Shows. That said, they are not strangers to the City of Brotherly Love.

Many may forget that in January 2018, Tommaso Ciampa shockingly betrayed Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia following their defeat in a brutal ladder match for the Tag Team Championship.

Couple that with all the tiny details from last night's RAW, like Ciampa grabbing Gargano by the neck after they defeated The Creed Brothers, and their backstage segment with Cathy Kelley, where they referenced what happened all those years ago, and it would seem as though Triple H has another heel turn for The Blackheart on the cards.

It certainly would be quite an unexpected swerve for Triple H to pull off. But at the end of the day, this is all just speculation, and there is no telling what The Game has planned.

The WWE Universe can expect to see Triple H soon on The Pat McAfee Show

While there is no telling what Triple H has planned for #DIY at WrestleMania 40, fans will see The King of Kings in a live show soon. The Game will be appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on April 5th, the night before WrestleMania, where the WWE Universe would hope to get a sneak preview of what is in store at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Apart from McAfee, veteran commentator Michael Cole will serve as a special co-host.

One thing is for certain, the world is excited about WrestleMania 40. And, more importantly, fans cannot wait to see what The Game has in store for them this year.

