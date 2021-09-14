Is Triple H related to Vince McMahon?

One of the all-time greats, Triple H, made his WWE debut in 1995 as the 'Connecticut Blueblood.' Once his career took off with DX in 1997, he never looked back and cemented himself as a fixture in the main event scene.

Over the years, The Game has allied himself with Vince McMahon on-screen as a family member and even feuded with WWE's CEO. So, are the two of them related in real-life?

The husband of Stephanie McMahon, Triple H is, in fact, Vince McMahon's son-in-law. The couple has been married since 2003 and has three children. They've even been involved in several storylines together on television.

Triple H's on-screen history with Vince and Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon initially debuted during a program between her father, Vince, and The Undertaker. She then started an on-screen romance with Test and was even involved in a mixed tag team match with the Canadian Superstar.

The pair were eventually engaged, but their ceremony was interrupted by Triple H, who revealed that he had drugged McMahon and married her in a ceremony in Las Vegas. While she was initially portrayed as a victim, it later turned out that the wedding was an elaborate plan concocted by McMahon as revenge against her family, turning her heel.

The McMahon-Helmsley quickly became one of the dominant forces of the Attitude Era, with Triple H winning the WWE Championship and Stephanie McMahon capturing the WWE Women's Championship. Stephanie even reconciled with Vince and Shane McMahon to help Triple H retain the title at WrestleMania 2000.

The couple separated on-screen after The Game returned as a babyface in 2002.

Fast-forward to 2013, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon reunited on television to form a heel faction called The Authority. They made life miserable for a number of babyfaces and acted as the primary antagonists in Daniel Bryan's narrative arc, culminating in the main event of WrestleMania 30.

The Authority continued to be a focal point of television over the next few years, feuding with the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Shane McMahon. Vince also got involved in their feud with Reigns as a special guest referee in the Shield man's WWE Championship match with Sheamus.

The Authority's roles were greatly reduced after they lost a mixed tag-team match to Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34. Since then, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have made sporadic appearances on television.

