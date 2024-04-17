Is Triple H set to make a big change to a championship on WWE SmackDown following recent announcement? Chances analyzed

WWE has embarked on a new era under the leadership of Triple H, which has been quite conspicuous since WrestleMania XL. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Game introduced brand-new belts for the RAW Tag Team Titles, naming them the World Tag Team Championship.

The WWE Chief Content Officer called the new titles a symbol of the new era that the Stamford-based promotion has ushered in. Following the recent announcement on the red brand, Triple H is seemingly set to unravel a huge surprise on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown by making a big change.

There is a good possibility that The Game will introduce a new set of championship belts, replacing the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Triple H, along with General Manager Nick Aldis, could hand over the brand-new belts to Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, thus renaming them as the WWE Tag Team Championship.

The prospect of it happening is quite good, as WWE has been trying to end the brand-specific championships. With The King of Kings initiating the move on Monday Night RAW, he will likely continue it on Friday Night SmackDown, which will represent the herald of a new era post-WrestleMania XL.

Triple H's move would ensure a seamless roster shakeup in WWE Draft 2024

Over the years, the brand-specific titles have caused quite a quandary for the Stamford-based company during the fallout of the WWE Draft. With RAW championships moving to SmackDown and vice-versa, it created a great deal of problems for the Stamford-based promotion.

The company had to switch the titles from the respective champions to represent their brands. However, with Triple H ending the concept of the brand-specific titles, it has paved the way for a seamless transition of the defending champions into both rosters during the annual WWE Draft.

The Stamford-based company could send the current World Tag Team Champions, The Miz and R-Truth, from Monday Night RAW to Friday Night SmackDown without having to deal with any post-WWE Draft implications, which was the case earlier.

Hence, Triple H's recent move to introduce brand-new belts for the tag team division, replacing the brand-specific titles, is seemingly a great decision and it marks the beginning of a new era under The Game's leadership.

